Amazon slashes over $20 off Diablo 4 on Xbox just in time for Season 2

From RPGs with unbelievable depth like Baldur's Gate 3 to intense high-octane action games like Armored Core 6, tons of incredible games have launched throughout 2023. For the hack-and-slash crowd, though, Diablo 4 is undoubtedly the year's standout release. The latest entry in Blizzard's fan-favorite ARPG series is arguably one of its best ever titles, and if you're interested in snagging a copy on Xbox, we have good news. For the Amazon Big Deal Days event, Diablo 4 has been made available for just $47.49 instead of its typical $70 MSRP.

Set decades after the events of Diablo 3 in the bleak dark fantasy world of Sanctuary, Diablo 4 tasks you with battling through the demonic armies of Lilith, the game's primary antagonist. As you fight your way to the Blessed Mother, you'll discover Sanctuary's vast network of settlements and encounter many different characters throughout various main and side quests. No spoilers here, but Diablo 4 definitely focuses on story and writing more than any Diablo before it.

As an ARPG, it's fast-paced and frenetic, with an emphasis on aggressive gameplay and smart positioning. There are five distinct Diablo 4 classes to choose from, with each one offering unique gameplay experiences and plenty of powerful skills to unlock and upgrade as you level up. Throughout your journey, you'll also find tons of loot drops that buff or alter your stats and skills in fascinating ways; take advantage of these wisely, and you'll have some top-notch Diablo 4 builds on your hands.

The 30-50 hour campaign is phenomenal, but it's only the beginning. Diablo 4's endgame features a number of challenging activities like Nightmare Dungeons that continually push you to experiment with, refine, and perfect your build, and when new Diablo 4 seasons start, players can make a new character in order to check out new story quests, seasonal game mechanics, and more (once you beat the campaign once, you can skip it in subsequent playthroughs to speed up progression).

In our review of Diablo 4, Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden said it "might be Blizzard's most important, pivotal game since World of Warcraft." He gave the game a full 5/5 rating, stating that "Diablo 4 is just immaculate, a clear labor of love from a team with depthless respect for the franchise, its legacy, and its fans." The reception to the game's first season, Season of the Malignant, was mixed, but it doesn't take away from the excellence of the base game.

Notably, this Prime Day deal comes just a week before the start of Diablo 4 Season 2 — also known as Season of the Blood. In addition to shaking up the game's meta with brand new vampiric powers and adding a new questline, it's also introducing a number of beneficial quality of life changes like faster XP gains, additional crafting item drops, redesigned dungeon layouts to limit backtracking, and more.

Ultimately, there's no better time to jump into the game than at the start of a new season, especially when you can get it for such a great price. Need something to play it on? Thanks to this other deal, you can grab an Xbox Series X and Diablo 4 together for less than the price of the console.