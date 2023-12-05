Our definitive gamer gift list for 2023 unwraps the joy of Xbox with handpicked stocking fillers delivered in time for Xmas

As the holiday season descends upon us like a gentle snowfall, the quest for the perfect gamer gifts begins.

For those unprepared, navigating through the myriad of options can feel like a blizzard of stress, especially when choosing the right gift for your recipient.

But fear not! If it's an Xbox gamer gift you are looking for, we've got you covered. We've strapped on our virtual snowshoes and carved a path through the avalanche of choices to bring you the coolest, quirkiest, and downright awesome Xbox gamer gifts for this festive season.



Xbox Gamer Gifts: Under $10

Finger Chopsticks for Gamers | $9.98 at Amazon



Ok, stick with me here: games and snacks go together like milk and cookies or copy and paste. What can potentially ruin this symbiotic relationship? Grease in your precious devices. Nobody wants an oily Xbox controller. Not only are these guaranteed to get a few laughs, but they're also practical and will be used completely unironically.

Insignia Precision Thumbsticks for Xbox | $9.99 at Best Buy



These thumbsticks can be applied to any Xbox controller, providing better control, grip, and accuracy. Customize your experience by mixing and matching these interchangeable thumbsticks — the 'git gud' gamer gift.

Xbox Gamer Gifts: Under $25

MEGA Halo UNSC Gungoose Gambit Attack Vehicle and Figures | was $19.99 now $14.77 at Amazon



Gungoose is an all-terrain vehicle (so carpet, laminate, and wooden floors in your case) with four highly detailed action figures. Switch from the Gungoose to a UNSC turret outpost with this 2-in-1 set.

PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control | $22.99 at Amazon The PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control is a must-have accessory for Xbox gamers. With just the touch of a few buttons, gamers can watch TV, stream media, or listen to music on their Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S more easily.

Evolution of the Controller poster | was $15.99 now $12.99 at Amazon



Not specifically Xbox, but many Xbox gamers will have owned other consoles in their gaming lifetime and may even play on multiple platforms. This poster takes us through history from the Atari joystick to the doomed Xbox Kinect and beyond.

Xbox Logo Heat Changing Mug | $12.99 at Amazon



The iconic black and green of Xbox on a mug. This cool cup changes from black to green when in contact with heat, officially licensed by Xbox for tea, coffee or a cheeky mulled wine. Perfect for grabbing mid-game drinks when waiting for your friends to ready up.

Xbox Socks | $12.95 at Amazon



Giving socks as a Christmas gift is predictable but comforting and a tradition as old as time. Shake up the formula by gifting these funky Xbox-branded socks, officially licensed for gaming athletes!

Xbox Controller Chip Clips | $17.99 at Amazon



If you have a modicum of self-control and don't just eat the entire bag of snacks in one gaming session, then keep your chips fresh with these cute 'chip clips' shaped like your favorite console controller.

LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage | was $24.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy



What's cuter than Minecraft Lego? A Minecraft Lego bumblebee, of course. This is no normal bumblebee, though. It opens to reveal a tiny house for your honey bear minifig, baby zombie, and tiny bees. There is so much cool Minecraft LEGO that it deserves its own list; perhaps if our Zachary Boddy is reading this, they might already be planning that.

Minecraft plushies | from $18 at Amazon



Bees, pigs, goats, oh my! Cute and snuggly plush figures for Minecraft fans, young and old, choose between the Fox, Bee, Creeper, Mountain Goat, and Pig.

Master Chief Cable Guy | $24.99 at Best Buy



Cable Guys are cute but functional accessories specifically for holding controllers, TV remotes, and mobile phones. Whether you are a Halo enthusiast or not, this miniature Master Chief is badass and will add instant cool points to any gaming set-up.



100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster | $23.95 at Amazon



You've probably seen the scratch-off world maps for avid travelers. Well, this is the gaming equivalent. Not only can you scratch off games as a visible achievement, but it will also inspire any player in a gaming rut to try something new.

Xbox Series S Skins & Wraps | from $19.95 at Dbrand



We've yet to see any special edition Xbox Series S consoles available for public consumption, and the little powerhouse was left out of Microsoft's official wrap range, but thankfully, you can get a number of different designs from Dbrand to funk up your console.

Xbox Lounge Pants | $24.70 at Walmart



Nobody wants to settle in for a long gaming session in jeans, so instead, opt for these comfy lounge pants branded to the hilt in our favorite team green sigil. Made of 100% cotton and available in S to XXL, these are a perfect uniform for some holiday chill time.

Xbox Gamer Gifts: Under $50

Xbox Logo Light | $28.99 at Walmart



The one and only home button, as a lamp. The white sphere with black X is powered either by USB (included) or 3 AAA batteries and can either stand alone or be wall mounted.

Pop! Yourself Funko Pop Figure | from $30 at Funko



Looking for a gamer in their natural habitat? Just follow the inevitable trail of Funko Pop figures from their favorite games. If you do have a Funko lover in mind, it's almost impossible to know what they already have in their collection, but you can make your own! Make Funko of your recipient, or to be extra creepy, a tiny version of yourself for them to keep forever. We won't judge.

Banjo Kazooie 4.5 inch vinyl figure | $29.99 at Amazon



One for the Banjo believers who want to see the franchise return, this vinyl figurine may be the closest they get to their dream.

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge | was $88 now $39.97 at Walmart Microsoft embraced the meme in late 2021 by creating this amazing Xbox Series X replica mini fridge, complete with enough space inside for eight 12oz cans, a shelf for snacks, a USB port for charging peripherals, and a 12V jack for use in a vehicle. The iconic Xbox power button even lights up!

Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs | $29.98 at Amazon



Rechargeable batteries or battery packs are a must with Xbox controllers, as you burn through power fast, and rechargeable solutions are more cost-effective. While there are play and charge kits and basic rechargeable battery packs on the market, we think this duo charging unit from Venom looks the business and would make a smart gift. No wires to mess with, and it comes in black or white, depending on your console.

Sita Navas Art Prints | from $29 on RetroNerdStudio



Sita Navas creates some incredible Maya-styled art pieces featuring everything from Halo to Dark Souls. Their designs are renowned on Reddit and can be found via RetroNerdStudio. This particular print depicts Master Chief and Arbiter, but I implore you to check out all of their pieces for some really unique gift ideas. It's a gamer gift with a difference.

Xbox Series X console wraps | from $44.99 at Microsoft Store



Customize the look and style of the Xbox Series X without actually buying a new one with these well-made polymer finish wraps. Crafted by Microsoft, they will not restrict airflow and fasten with high-quality velcro. Choose from Mineral and Arctic Camo or Starfield designs. Currently only available for Xbox Series X.

Xbox Wireless Controller | was $64.99 now from $44.99 at Target You can never have too many Xbox controllers, and fingers crossed, we will see some deals on them closer to the big day. This year saw the release of the Gold Shadow, Vapour Storm, Astral Purple, Stellar Shift, Velocity Green, and Remix. If you want a recent color for your giftee, you'll want to choose one of these colors.



Xbox Gamer Gifts: Under $100

Turtle Beach Atom Game Controller | $79.99 at Walmart



There's an array of great controllers to turn your phone into a handheld Xbox with the power of the cloud, but since this is MY guide, I'm recommending MY favorite of all of them — the Turtle Beach Atom. The beauty of this is you need not know the size of your recipient's phone as this fits most of them with ease and works via Bluetooth. It's a cool gift that can be used for any mobile game, not just Game Pass.

NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster | was $113.96 now $99.99 at Amazon



This awesome toy lets you fire ten darts in a row and features light and sound effects that make you feel like you're in the game. And don't worry about your wife's complaints that you're too old for this. Just tell her that this is a collector's item and those sharp details clearly aren't meant for children. And then, show her how the needles light up and pop out when you hit your target. She'll be so impressed that she'll forget to scold you as you run around the house yelling "PEW PEW" and diving behind the couch.

Xbox Design Lab Controller | from $69.99 at Microsoft



Like I said, you can never have too many controllers, and a truly original one of your own making for that special someone is a thoughtful gift. The Xbox Design Lab lets you customize the base Xbox wireless controller and the Elite 2 with your chosen color, metallic finishes, and even a laser-engraving message (their Gamertag is a good choice). These take up to 14 days to be delivered, though, so time is of the essence.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed | was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon A keyboard for Xbox? Yes, many games come with keyboard and mouse support now, giving more control. This fantastic 65% wireless gaming keyboard from Razer is incredibly sturdy and compact, with stellar reliability, up to 200 hours of battery life, and quiet linear switches. It's a great choice for PC gaming, and it's awesome for Xbox use, too.

Xbox Gamer Gifts: Under $200

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S — 1TB | was $149.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy The WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card is a must-have accessory for Xbox gamers. It adds 1TB of extra space to your Xbox Series X|S console simply by plugging it in and is one of the only ways to download and play more current-gen Xbox games. Right now, it's also the most affordable.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X headset for Xbox | was $179.75 now $152.99



A brand that regularly appears on our list of best Xbox headsets, if you want to buy an impressive headset as a gift, you can't go wrong with Steelseries. This one works seamlessly with Xbox, supports simultaneous audio from two sources, and comes in class Xbox colors.

Turtle Beach Stealth Wireless Controller | $199.99 at Amazon



A real showstopper of a gift, this is one hell of an expensive controller, but for good reason. It's wireless and has a built-in LCD screen for mobile notifications and onboard customization, hall-effect triggers, and microswitch buttons. It also has a charger and a fancy carry case with pass-through charging. The kicker? It doesn't despatch until December 15, but that also means this is a covetable accessory your gaming giftee definitely won't already own.

Xbox Gamer Gifts: Consoles

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are fantastic gaming consoles; you can't go wrong with either console, honestly, and picking between them is like picking your favorite holiday treat. Both are sweet but with delightful differences. Let's break down those differences and how you can choose the Xbox console that's best for you or your gift recipient.

Xbox Series S — The affordable little maverick

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle | $289.99 at Walmart



This bundle gives you everything you need to get started in the world of Xbox gaming, including the Xbox Series S current-gen console with 512GB of storage, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with access to hundreds of high-quality games.

Xbox Series S 1TB Black | $349.99 at Best Buy



This has all the same specs as the Xbox Series S 512GB, except it has more storage and comes in black. This isn't the best value, but if aesthetically you really want the Series S in black, this is your go-to.

For budget-savvy gamers or those first dipping their toes into the Xbox ecosystem, the Series S is a fantastic choice. It handles all your favorite games, reaching up to 120 frames per second, even if it maxes out at 1080p or 1440p resolutions. Equipped with features like Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, and backward compatibility with a treasure trove of Xbox classics, it's a sleek and compact powerhouse.

Retailing at $299.99, the Series S often dives much lower during sales or bundles. The Starter Bundle, for example, throws in 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking a library of Xbox games and exclusive perks. The only caveats? No physical disc drive (digital games only) and a modest 512GB storage. Fear not, storage fiends — there's a pricier all-black 1TB version to satisfy your gaming appetite, or you can simply upgrade your storage with one of the many storage options for Xbox.

Xbox Series X — The most powerful Xbox console

Xbox Series X | was $499.99 now $349.99 at Walmart The most powerful console in the Xbox family, running games at 4K resolution and 12 teraflops of processing power. This Xbox comes with a disc drive for the option of physical game discs and playing Blu-rays.

Now, for those who want the gaming equivalent of a winter wonderland, enter the Series X. Bigger, pricier, and packing a punch, it's the 4K superstar with 1TB storage. Not only does it devour all Xbox games with the crispest visuals and smoothest framerates, but it also doubles as a 4K Blu-Ray movie player. It's the gift for the serious gamer who wants it all, including the ability to expand storage and keep their game library robust with physical media.

Whether you're drawn to the affordability of the Series S or the sheer power of the Series X, you're in for an Xbox experience that'll light up your holidays. After all, who needs mistletoe when you've got the power of next-gen gaming under the tree?

Xbox Gamer Gifts: Xbox gift cards

What do you get the gamer who seems to have a game collection or accessory selection rivaling Santa's Grotto? Enter the magical world of gift cards! It's the ticket to gaming wonderland where your giftee becomes the master of their festive destiny. Yes, indeed, a gift card can be as thoughtful as a perfectly wrapped present, for you're bestowing upon them the splendid gift of choice.

Ok, it may seem that gift cards aren't the most imaginative choice, but an Xbox gift card is actually a very versatile gift and will be appreciated by any Xbox gamer for funding their habit. Credit with these can be used on anything in the Xbox and Microsoft stores. That's everything from games to accessories to extending Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Speaking of which, you can get discounts on these if you're savvy about picking them up from third-party retailers, giving your loved one access to a sleigh-load of the best Xbox Game Pass games for less than the North Pole's heating bill.

Xbox Gift Card ($15-$100) at Target The gift of pure gamer cash, spendable on anything and everything from the Microsoft Store on Xbox and Windows PCs. They can also use it to extend their Xbox subscriptions, such as Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. Xbox gift cards have no fees or expiry dates, and they can be redeemed online or on the console. You can choose from different amounts, from $15 to $100, and send them as digital codes or physical cards. Xbox gift cards are the perfect gamer gift because they let the recipient choose what they want, and they can enjoy the best of Xbox and Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was $49.99 now $31.49 at CDKeys Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality video games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with online multiplayer access on Xbox. You can also stream many of those games to any device with Xbox Cloud Gaming, play a ton of EA's best games through EA Play, and enjoy exclusive perks, in-game DLC, and discounts. Charge up your account and take advantage of this deal. 💡Details: This is a worldwide code, so you can redeem it anywhere Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available (in the UK, this deal is £23.79) 👀Alternative deals: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) for $49.99 $37.49 at Target | (1-month) for $16.99 $12.74 at Target

Happy holidays, gamers!

As you wrap up your festive shopping spree, we hope our guide has gifted you with the perfect inspiration for the Xbox gamer in your life. Yet, if the quest for the ultimate gaming surprise still beckons, fear not! We have far more gaming suggestions beyond the confines of this gamer gift guide.

Check out our list of the best Xbox headsets for a definitive list of great choices in each price bracket, the best Xbox controllers for other options outside of those mentioned above, and, of course, our list of the best Xbox games ever if you simply want to gift a fantastic game. Whatever you choose, if our guide inspired you let us know in the comments, and more importantly, what you chose!