Microsoft's official Xbox controller has dropped to its lowest-ever price — no more knock-offs for your Player 2

There are all kinds of Xbox controllers ranging from official controllers from Microsoft to third-party controllers designed with advanced features. However, you can't go wrong with the standard Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller which has faithfully served the needs of Xbox and PC players for many years.

This controller's MSRP normally runs at $59.99 at most retailers but thanks to Amazon Prime Day discount deals, Amazon is selling the Xbox Core Wireless controller for $39.99, the lowest price point it's ever been at.

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller | was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Why should you buy the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming controller?

Sturdy, lightweight, responsive buttons, and comfortable ergonomics are part of what makes Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller great. (Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

While it may not have reinvented the wheel compared to the Xbox 360, the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller is a mighty fine gamepad that has refined the qualities of the Xbox One controller to near perfection while adding a couple of extra features.

This controller has a sturdy yet lightweight build that can withstand many hours of gaming sessions and it's comfortable to hold thanks to the textured grip on its back-case, triggers, and bumpers. Its buttons have remarkable and satisfying feedback that feels good to use and are extremely responsive even when playing intense action-heavy games online.

It can connect to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and even mobile devices like Android and iOS via wireless Bluetooth or a wired USB-C cable. Also, this controller supports rechargeable AA batteries with 40 hours of battery life so you can game for long hours at a time.

Its most unique feature is the addition of a "Share" button, placed in the center of the controller. With this button, you will be able to take quick screenshots and short video clips of your finest moments during a game and share them online to show off your gaming skills to your friends.

All these traits are why we consider the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller, one of the best Xbox Controllers even when pitted against more advanced Xbox controllers like the GameSir G7 SE or the Razer Wolverine V2. Many people besides us love this gaming controller as well because according to a recent report from Valve, a vast majority of controller users preferred using the Xbox controller to play Steam games, not PlayStation controllers.

So if you want a high-quality yet simple Xbox controller that's reliable and helps you experience the best Xbox Games and best PC games at their best, then you can't go wrong with the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller.

Amazon is currently selling the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller at a 33% discount, reducing its MSRP of $59.99 down to $39.99. This is a steal of an Amazon Prime Day deal as far as we're concerned as this is officially the lowest price tag the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller has ever dropped to.