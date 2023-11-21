Make haste for one of the best PC gaming mice we've ever tested with a slashed price for Black Friday

When it comes to PC games, almost nothing is more important than finding the right mouse to play with. They must be comfortable to use and responsive so players can enjoy their favorite PC games at their maximum potential. One perfect example is the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2, a lightweight gaming mouse that's reliable to use, features many control customization options, and comes with a wired or wireless model.

However, the Pulsefire Haste 2 tends to be sold at a pretty high MSRP: $59.99 for the wired version and $89.99 for the wireless. Fortunately, Amazon and Best Buy are currently having a Black Friday sale for HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2, where you can buy either the wired or wireless version at 33% off their original price.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 (Wireless) | from $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse is an excellent peripheral for PC Gaming enthusiasts. It has an ultra-lightweight and simple design, RGB lighting, extremely accurate sensors, optional grip tape for a firmer grip, and a myriad of customization options. The best deals are currently on Amazon and Best Buy. This mouse can come in either white or black color schemes, and the Black Friday deals are the same for both colors. 👀Alternative deal: $59.99 at Best Buy

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 (Wired) | from $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse features the same top-notch sensors, RGB lighting, lightweight design, and customization options as its wireless counterpart. It is also much cheaper than the wireless version, making it a great budget-friendly option if you don't mind doing cable management. The best deals for the wired version are currently on Amazon and Best Buy. It also comes in either white or black color schemes and the deals are the same for both colors. 👀Alternative deal: $39.99 at Best Buy

✅Perfect for: Those who wish for extra buttons to use and precise input detection when playing PC games. ❌Avoid if: If you're left-handed, as this mouse's extra forward and back buttons were designed with right-handed people in mind. 💰Price check: $87.99 at Walmart 🔎Our review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse review: Excellent performance and customization for the price

Why should I buy the Pulsefire Haste 2?

Our own Rebecca Spear's HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 review described it as an ideal choice for PC gaming. It has a simple, sleek, and lightweight design that is comfortable to hold and doesn't require too much force to move. It also comes packaged with rubberized grip tape and smooth PTFE skates if you want to make it even more slick and improve the grip further.

On the technical side of things, the Pulsefire Haste 2 features highly responsive sensors, RGB lighting, and six buttons with precise input reliability. If you want to modify the mouse's functions, you can download the HyperX NGENUITY app. This will allow you to customize the polling rate sensitivity, designations for each button, macro settings, and RGB light settings to your liking.

Currently, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse is enjoying a fantastic Black Friday discount on Amazon and BestBuy. The normally steep prices for both wired and wireless versions have gone down from $59.99 (wired) and $89.99 (wireless) to $39.99 (wired) and $59.99 (wireless) respectively.

So if you're looking for one of the best gaming mice to play the best PC games with precise controls and comfy ergonomics, then make haste and capitalize on this sale.