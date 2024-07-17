Samsung's latest foldables bore me, especially when this competitor is better in almost every way for $600 less

I converted to foldable smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and there's no indication I'll ever go back. This growing category of personal devices lets me do more on the go, which can be a lifesaver when this job demands I get online even when I don't have a laptop nearby.

That being said, the latest Galaxy Z Fold is dreadfully boring to me, especially when it costs $1,900. Oh, and especially especially when you can get one of the best non-Samsung foldables — which is better in almost every single way — for just $1,299.99 at Amazon. That's a $600 discount over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and you'll enjoy better hardware, better cameras, and better battery life.

If my Galaxy Z Fold 5 were to go the way of the dinosaurs, I know which new foldable I'd choose (and it's not the Samsung). This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you need to be sure to start your 30-day trial for free at Amazon.

OnePlus Open (Green, 512GB, US Unlocked) | was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The OnePlus Open's hardware is spectacular among foldable phones, with actually impressive cameras and long-lasting endurance. It's one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold competitors, and right now it's so much cheaper it's barely a choice. This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a premium, book-style foldable that can be your smartphone, your tablet, and your camera all in one. ❌Avoid if: You prefer to buy your phones through your carrier, or you want the longest software support possible. 💰Price check: $1,499.99 at Best Buy 👀Other colors: OnePlus Open (Black, 512GB, US Unlocked) was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon 🔎Trusted review: OnePlus Open review — The best foldable you won't buy | Android Central ❓Why Amazon? Amazon is one of the largest online retailers in the world for good reason, with a huge selection of products across all categories and fast, international shipping options. With Amazon Prime you save more, get your products faster, and enjoy so many other perks.

🔥The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals🔥

Beautiful hardware and an excellent price

These are some of the best cameras you'll find on a foldable in a world where Samsung barely updates the Z Fold's cameras. (Image credit: Android Central)

My current daily driver is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. I personally love it — the hardware is premium, the displays are magnificent, the performance is excellent. I use it for media consumption, playing Solitaire, reading articles, editing documents, multitasking, staying connected with people and coworkers, and much more. It's honestly an amazing phone, but there's no arguing that it's on the boring side when it comes to the rapidly evolving foldable category.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn't much more interesting. The design is more attractive than ever and the phone is a little faster, but what else has Samsung done? Once again, other companies are leaving the South Korean behemoth in the dust when it comes to foldables, and one of the absolute best you can buy is the OnePlus Open.

Not only is the OnePlus Open actually available worldwide (and in the US) with functional software, it's frankly just better than Samsung's most recent foldables on the hardware front. The design is utterly gorgeous, and feels more comfortable in the hand (and the black version has a lovely faux leather texture). The hinge is smoother and more durable. The displays are larger and boast superior aspect ratios. The infamous display crease is less visible.

Want me to keep going? The battery is larger and lasts longer, and the charging speeds are far higher. The cameras are significantly better, with OnePlus not cutting any corners compared to its traditional slab flagships. There are so many subtle additions, refinements, and advantages the OnePlus Open has over the Galaxy Z Fold when it comes to hardware, and it all adds up quickly.

Two gorgeous displays, and one of the more subtle creases on a foldable. (Image credit: Android Central)

The one area where Samsung has the competition beat is software — the Z Fold's interface is among the best at taking advantage of foldable displays, and Samsung promises seven years of software support compared to the four years of platform updates and five years of security updates that OnePlus promises. That doesn't mean the OnePlus Open completely fails here, though.

OnePlus' software is smooth and packed with awesome features, especially for multitasking. Updates have been improving the experience since the phone's launch, too, so it's better than ever. It's close enough that, combined with the hardware strengths, the OnePlus Open is looking like an obvious choice over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. What does Samsung have? Well, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the Fold 6 is newer than the Gen 2 inside the OnePlus Open, so there's that.

Oh yeah, I guess I forgot to mention the pricing. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,899.99 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Open retails for $1,699.99 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but it's obviously heavily discounted right now. At just $1,299.99 at Amazon with an Amazon Prime membership for the US unlocked version that should work great with most American carriers, the OnePlus Open is $600 cheaper.

I'll admit that Samsung has the advantage with its trade-in program and US carrier deals, but those who aren't too concerned with that can save a lot of money and get a really, really good foldable in the process. Honestly, at this price the OnePlus Open is simply a good deal for a foldable, let alone when compared to the category default that is the Galaxy Z Fold 6. I'm sticking with my Galaxy Z Fold 5 for now, but I know exactly which foldable I'd replace it with if I had to choose right now.

What is an Amazon Prime membership?

An Amazon Prime membership can save you a ton of money in the long run. (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime is the subscription for the ultimate Amazon-savvy shopper. You can already save a lot of money just by shopping through Amazon, but the company's all-in-one subscription service shoves an absurd amount of value into one monthly or annual cost. An Amazon Prime membership includes a ton of perks and features, such as:

Free one-day and two-day shipping on millions of items

Exclusive deals and promotions, such as for the $100 Best Buy gift card

Ad-free access to thousands of free movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, books, and magazines

Unlimited full-resolution photo backup

Free games, perks, channel subscriptions, and more with Prime Gaming at Twitch

Savings on prescriptions at thousands of pharmacies

Zero delivery fees, exclusive offers, and other discounts on food deliveries with GrubHub+

If you're interested in trying it out, you can get started with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for free at Amazon, or explore paid plans starting as low as $6.99 a month (the standard pricing is $14.99 a month).

Amazon Prime | Free at Amazon w/ 30-day trial Enjoy a list of benefits and features too long to go through with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can trial for 30 days for free. Right now, you can take advantage to save money on Razer & Xbox gear.

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is basically Amazon's version of Black Friday. It's an all-online sales bonanza during which thousands of products are heavily discounted, with even more savings in store for Amazon Prime members. It's a great time to cross some products off your wishlist without draining your wallet. Of course, Amazon is far from the only retailer to go crazy with price cuts during Amazon Prime Day, with many companies like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more taking advantage. If you want to save as much as possible, you could also consider a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership for exclusive discounts.