Light up your dorm room with discounted Govee RGB lights, but you have to act fast

When you live in a dorm room or an apartment, you're likely limited with how much you're allowed to customize a room but that doesn't mean you have to live in a bland space this semester. Govee has a wide range of lighting accessories that can spice up your room with millions of color combinations. LED strips, curtains, and light bars are all on sale right now.

The discounts are only available for a limited time, however. Govee has a countdown at the top of its website ticking away toward the end of the flash sale. Many of Govee's deals end when the clock strikes midnight on August 11, 2023.

Govee Curtain Lights | was $129.99 now $109.99 This curtain comes with 520 lights that can display images or GIFs. The Govee Curtain Lights support DreamView, allowing them to sync with other devices in your home. Price check: $129.99 at Amazon



Govee LED Strip Light M1 | was $99.99 now $79.99 With 60 LEDs per meter, this strip of lights can bring color to any space or brighten up a room. You can control it with your phone and group the light strip together with other accessories. Price check: $99.99 at Amazon

Govee RGBICWW WiFi + Bluetooth Flow Plus Light Bars | was $59.99 now $39.99 A pair of these light bars can immerse you in an experience at your desk or in a room. You can sync the lighting to music, control it with a voice assistant, or set it through Govee's smartphone app. Price check: $59.99 at Amazon

RGB at home or a dorm FTW

As someone who has lived in apartments that limited how much I could decorate, I wish I had RGB lights like the ones from Govee when I was in college. They aren't the same as a coat of paint and your favorite poster on the wall, but they're much more customizable. I'm particularly interested in the Govee Curtain Lights. We have a full review of those on the way, so keep your eyes peeled.

The Windows Central team has reviewed several Govee products over the years, including the Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Light, Govee AI gaming sync box, and Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights (Bluetooth). While not all of those are on sale right now, those reviews should give you a gauge of the type of products Govee makes. They all earned high scores and are a nice addition to a room or home.