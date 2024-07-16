Almost every Assassin's Creed game is $12 or less — get them cheap and see why they're Ubisoft's best open world games

French publisher Ubisoft is known for creating some of the biggest video game franchises in the world, including Far Cry, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's titles, Rayman, and Watch Dogs, among others. Of all the company's properties, though, none are as unique — or as successful — as Assassin's Creed. First debuting all the way back in 2007, Assassin's Creed quickly grew into a flagship series for the publisher, with fans falling in love with its diverse historical settings and seamless blend of parkour-driven action and stealth within its sprawling open worlds.

So far, there have been 12 main Assassin's Creed installments — a thirteenth, Assassin's Creed Shadows, is coming later in 2024 — and if you're interested in checking them out, I've got good news: every single game in the series is on sale for major discounts right now in the midst of Amazon Prime Day 2024, and all but one are available for just $12 or less at retailers Green Man Gaming and CDKeys. Most of these deals are for the PC versions of the games, but there are quite a few for the Xbox ones, too. I've listed them all below:

Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut | was $19.99 now $3.19 at CDKeys (PC, Ubisoft Connect) The one that started it all. Set in the Holy Land during the year 1191, the first Assassin's Creed puts players in the shoes of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad and tasks them with assassinating key members of the Templar Order in order to recover an artifact of great power. Compared to the original release, the Director's Cut includes several additional missions. Price check: $5 at GMG

Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered | was $39.99 now $8 at GMG (PC, Ubisoft Connect) Assassin's Creed 3 jumps forward to the American Revolution, giving fans the opportunity to play as a Native American assassin named Ratonhnhaké:ton (AKA, Connor) in the midst of the war between England and the 13 colonies that would become the United States.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag Gold Edition | was $39.99 now $12 at GMG (PC, Ubisoft Connect) Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag takes players to the Caribbean Sea in the early 18th century. In it, you control Connor's grandfather Edward Kenway, and there's a notable focus on sailing and pirate gameplay instead of traditional Assassin's Creed stealth (though that's present, too).

Assassin's Creed Mirage | was $49.99 now $24.69 at CDKeys (Xbox) The latest Assassin's Creed, Mirage, is set 12 years before Valhalla in Baghdad. Though it still has some roleplaying elements, it's largely more of a callback to earlier games in the series that had more linear and structured narratives within their open worlds. Also see: PC version (Ubisoft Store)

The Assassin's Creed games I'd buy while these deals last

Deals this good on games this big are rare, even during sales events like Prime Day. With that in mind, I'd honestly recommend getting all of the Assassin's Creed games while they're this affordable (Assassin's Creed Syndicate for under $2 on Xbox? Come on) as it's not likely they'll stay that way for long once the sales frenzy dies down later this week. Of course, I understand that not everyone has the money to do that even after taking discounts into account, and that many prefer to be more selective about the games they purchase.

If I could only recommend buying a few of these games, my picks would be the three games in The Ezio Collection/Ezio Trilogy: Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations. Like the original Assassin's Creed, they place a strong emphasis on creative free-roam stealth — to me, that's what makes the series truly stand out from other open world games — but feel considerably smoother to play with their improved controls and movement systems. Ezio Auditore da Firenze's complete story is also masterfully written, and as a result, he's gone down in history as one of the greatest characters in gaming. Oh, and nabbing all three games for $11.69 on Xbox or $12.09 on PC is an absolute steal, too.

Newer games in the franchise have expanded its scope with larger, denser play spaces and a wide variety of options in combat, but many of them — especially Odyssey and Valhalla — also sidelined stealth as a consequence, making them feel less distinctive when compared to other open world titles. With that said, they're still gorgeous to look at and very fun to play in their own way, and I do enjoy some of the roleplaying features Ubisoft has experimented with over the years. If you'd prefer a middle ground between the different styles, you'll greatly enjoy Assassin's Creed 3, Unity, and Syndicate, along with last year's Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Does Assassin's Creed play well on Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds?

Yes, Assassin's Creed is very enjoyable on Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds such as the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go (don't miss the best Prime Day deals on gaming handhelds). The older games run especially well since their requirements are low; just be aware that on Steam Deck, you'll need to add the Ubisoft Connect client as a non-Steam program.

