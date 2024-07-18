Bring a smile to your Roblox-loving child with these discounted Robux cards, but this gift will only be available a few more hours

I can't claim to know why, but my daughter is one of millions of children that love Roblox. It's a worldwide phenomenon that has led to countless requests to parents for Robux, the premium currency in Roblox that players can use on outfits, new animations and cosmetics, and more in-game items. The gift of Robux is an easy victory, and right now you can get 20% off any purchase of $25 or more, starting at just $20 at Amazon.

Whether you're preparing for the holidays extra early, planning for a birthday, or simply want to surprise your child with an unexpected gift, this is a great way to save money. Be warned, though, there are only a few hours remaining in this deal and you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Be sure you're subscribed or start your 30-day trial for free at Amazon so you can take advantage.

Roblox Robux (2,200) | was $25 now $20 at Amazon w/ Amazon Prime The ultimate gift for Roblox players, these Robux gift cards can be redeemed worldwide on almost every major gaming platform, and are useable to purchase countless different cosmetic and in-game items.

Robux, the sure-fire gift for millions of children

The possibilities are endless, and the savings make it all the sweeter. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I may be a gamer, but I still don't really understand Roblox. It seems to have the potential to be a brilliant introduction into game design and development and I've seen players accomplish amazing things with it, but overall my daughter's obsession with the game eludes me. That doesn't stop me from acknowledging her excitement, though, and it of course means that I have been asked about Robux at least once.

This premium in-game currency is rather versatile, able to be used on in-game cosmetics like outfits and animations, gear for various game modes, and much more. Players can trade it with or even gift it to each other, too. Roblox is free-to-play, but Robux can open a lot of doors for players to express themselves in Roblox.

It's not often that Robux goes on sale, though, and in a similar fashion to Fortnite's V-Bucks there are constant scams that claim to offer free or discounted Robux to unsuspecting players. Fortunately, though, you don't have to worry about that here. Amazon is an official source for Robux gift cards, and this is an exclusive Amazon Prime Day promotion that's only going to last for a few more hours. It is real, and it is a great way to treat yourself or surprise the Roblox fans in your life.

Every Robux gift card worth $25 or more is 20% as long as you have an Amazon Prime membership (more on that below), which means you can secure the perfect gift for as low as $20 at Amazon. Again, though, this promotion seriously isn't going to last much longer.

What is an Amazon Prime membership?

An Amazon Prime membership can save you a ton of money in the long run. (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime is the subscription for the ultimate Amazon-savvy shopper. You can already save a lot of money just by shopping through Amazon, but the company's all-in-one subscription service shoves an absurd amount of value into one monthly or annual cost. An Amazon Prime membership includes a ton of perks and features, such as:

Free one-day and two-day shipping on millions of items

Exclusive deals and promotions, such as for the $100 Best Buy gift card

Ad-free access to thousands of free movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, books, and magazines

Unlimited full-resolution photo backup

Free games, perks, channel subscriptions, and more with Prime Gaming at Twitch

Savings on prescriptions at thousands of pharmacies

Zero delivery fees, exclusive offers, and other discounts on food deliveries with GrubHub+

If you're interested in trying it out, you can get started with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for free at Amazon, or explore paid plans starting as low as $6.99 a month (the standard pricing is $14.99 a month).

Amazon Prime | Free at Amazon w/ 30-day trial Enjoy a list of benefits and features too long to go through with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can trial for 30 days for free. Right now, you can take advantage to save money on Razer & Xbox gear.

