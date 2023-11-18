Win and save big with the best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S game deals going on now

Black Friday is the ideal time to pick up the latest and greatest video games and thankfully, many of the best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S game deals are currently live. We're talking discounts on hits like Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and many more.

Since Black Friday deals can change from day to day, I'll be updating this list regularly. Games that are no longer discounted will be removed and additional games that go on sale will be added, so check back frequently to see the latest sales.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $69.99 now $7.97 at Amazon ($62.02 off) The ancient gods are in trouble and it's up to a demigod to explore a vibrant land, solve puzzles, and defeat titanic monsters in order to put things back the way they were before. In many ways, this game plays like a more playful Assassin's Creed game since it was created by Ubisoft. I personally think it's one of the most underrated games in recent gaming history and highly recommend it. Enjoy this deal on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. 💰Price check: $9.99 at Best Buy

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach for Xbox Series X|S: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy ($20 off) The latest game in the FNAF series has players wandering around the massive Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex while the dangerous animatronic animals patrol. You're stuck inside the building and must do all you can to survive until morning when the doors unlock. You'll explore various areas like a daycare jungle gym, bowling alley, racecar speedway, and more while trying to stay alive. Plus, you have Freddy's help and can hide inside of him as long as he has enough battery. 💰Price check: $39.99 at Amazon

Diablo 4 for Xbox Series X|S [Digital]: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon ($30 off) Due to a ritual sacrifice, Lilith, the queen of the succubi has returned to the world of Sanctuary. It's up to players to battle her demonic hordes and return peace to the land. There are plenty of opportunities to level up, find better gear, and play with friends in multiplayer. You can read more in our Diablo 4 review. 💰Price check: $41.99 at Best Buy

Resident Evil 4 (remake) for Xbox Series X|S: was $69.99 now $39.96 at Walmart ($30.03 off) As you can see from our Resident Evil 4 review, we were really impressed with this amazing remake of the classic game. You play as Leon S. Kennedy who has been sent on a mission to find the U.S. president's daughter and along the way you'll uncover a village filled with creepy cultists and increasingly horrific abominations who you'll have to fight. 💰Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X|S: was $69.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy ($35 off) We called this a must-play in our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review. Cal Kestis is one of the few Jedi who wasn't killed when Emperor Palpatine executed Order 66. Now he's made it his mission to fight the empire as much as he can without getting caught. Along the way, he'll improve his Force abilities, explore various planets, encounter familiar Star Wars species, and meet plenty of new characters. It's a fun and somewhat challenging experience for any Star Wars fan. 💰Similar deal: $34.99 at Amazon

Dead Space for Xbox Series X|S: was $69.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy ($35 off) In our Dead Space review, we talk about how this faithful remake does an excellent job of bringing the classic survival horror adventure to modern gaming. You play as Isaac Clarke who is sent to repair a spaceship with his team. However, it soon becomes apparent that strange monsters are everywhere and you'll need to fight for your life to make it out alive. 💰Price check: $44.95 at Walmart

More great early Black Friday deals

The best games on Xbox Series X

Several Xbox Series X|S games are on sale during Black Friday 2023. (Image credit: Windows Central)

We at Windows Central spend a lot of time checking out the latest Xbox Series X|S games so we can write thorough video game reviews and strategy guides to help players out. We've got some strong opinions about which titles are the best Xbox games of all time.

Whenever we get an Xbox Series X|S game for review, we always pay attention to performance, how fun the game is to play, and if there are any glitches that players need to be aware of. If the game is well-made and provides an enjoyable experience then we rate it higher.

If you want to find a way to enjoy Xbox games more easily then I highly recommend getting Xbox Game Pass (if you don't have a subscription already). This service gives you access to a large library of both classic Xbox games and recent releases. New titles and DLC are added regularly so there's always something new to discover. It's a great way to test out a game without having to purchase it. That way, if you end up not liking it, you don't have to feel bad about not finishing it.