Save $60 on the 32-inch ASUS TUF monitor and keep on gaming

Grab the ASUS TUF VG32AQL1A 32-inch gaming monitor for a low price of $349.99 through Amazon (opens in new tab) thanks to Prime Day. This is a huge $60 discount off its regular price, and it's an even bigger deal when you consider the monitor was going for as much as $430 in May. It has never dropped below $380 directly, either, so this is an all-new low price.

Great savings on a great display

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF 32-inch gaming monitor | $410 $349.99 (opens in new tab) You get a monitor with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate that goes up to 170Hz. That's all well above average and great for gamers with 32 inches of real estate to work with.

The technical specifications for this monitor include a 32-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 170Hz refresh rate. Those stats alone put this in that prime range that gamers are looking for with a refresh rate far above normal, a pixel resolution that looks great, and a response time that's fast even though the ASUS uses an IPS panel.

One other exceptional feature for this monitor is that it has adaptive sync that works with both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. Use FreeSync or G-Sync as you need to reduce screen tearing when playing games. That's awesome because it works well with the high refresh rate to deliver an exceptionally smooth experience.

The monitor supports HDR content with its DisplayHDR 400 certification. It also has built in features like Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync tech to further help eliminate ghosting from sharp visuals.