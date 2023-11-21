Prepare for World of Warcraft's next expansion with Best Buy's discount for one of the best MMORPG gaming mice

Most MMORPGs are designed to be played primarily with a keyboard and mouse. However, for some players (especially for those used to playing with console controllers), this control scheme can be extremely difficult and cumbersome to play them with.

To remedy this problem, players can acquire special gaming mice outfitted with several extra buttons that will allow them to play MMORPGs more comfortably. One such gaming mouse is the Razer Naga X, an MMO mouse that is easy to use and extremely responsive.

The catch for specialty gaming accessories like this is that they tend to be pretty expensive gaming mice. The Razer Naga X is the simplest mouse of Razer's Naga product line and it is still sold at a whopping MSRP of $79.99. Fortunately, Best Buy and Amazon are having a Black Friday sale for this mouse, reducing its price by 50%, making this the perfect time to grab one.

Razer Naga X | from $79.99 to $39.95 at Amazon The Razer Naga X is a simple yet effective gaming mouse that is perfect for those wanting to play MMORPGs. It has a sleek design, fast and responsive buttons, and is comfy to use. 👀Alternative deal: $39.99 at Best Buy

✅Perfect for: For gamers who want to play MMORPGs but aren't comfortable with the default keyboard and mouse control scheme ❌Avoid if: If you're looking for a gaming mouse with swappable side button panels designed for titles other than MMORPGs. 💰Price check: $59.99 at GameStop 🔎Our review: Razer Naga X Review: The king of MMO gaming mice improves on the basics

Why should I buy the Razer Naga X?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

We reviewed the Razer Naga X and described it as one of the best gaming mice for anyone wanting to get into MMORPGs on PC. While it may lack the extra features and performance improvements of the Razer Naga Pro or Razer Naga Trinity, the Razer Naga X is far more affordable than its premium brothers.

I personally have been using the Razer Naga X specifically to play World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14 more comfortably and it has done so with gusto. It is lightweight and features excellent build quality so it feels comfortable to use and easy to move about.

The best part of the Razer Naga X is the extra twelve buttons on the side of the mouse which are solidly built and extremely responsive. These controls are a great boon for MMORPGs as you can assign in-game actions to them so your thumb has quick and easy access.

Razer Naga X is an excellent and affordable gaming mouse for MMORPG enthusiasts. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This in turn frees up your keyboard hand so it can focus purely on moving your character or activating lesser-used keybinds. In addition, if you throw in keyboard modifiers, you can double or triple the amount of buttons at your disposal, possibly even more.

The Razer Naga X is experiencing a lofty discount deal on Best Buy and Amazon thanks to Black Friday. It is usually sold at $79.99 at most retailers but it has gone down to $39.99 at Best Buy and $39.95 at Amazon.

So if you're looking for an affordable mouse to help you play upcoming PC titles like World of Warcraft: The War Within and Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, or just some of the best PC games in general, this deal is one to consider.