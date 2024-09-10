The award-winning Final Fantasy 16 is finally coming to PC next week, and preorders are marked down — save on one of 2023's best games

Whether they're published by PlayStation Studios or a third-party developer, many games that were previously exclusive to Sony's consoles have made their way to the PC ecosystem in recent years. Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima are some recent examples that came earlier this year, and there's another from Square Enix that's scheduled to drop next week on September 17: the critically acclaimed action RPG Final Fantasy 16 (XVI). Its MSRP is $49.99, but thanks to a nice deal, you can actually preorder it for just $43.79 at CDKeys — a solid 12% discount. There's also a similar markdown for the $69.99 Complete Edition that knocks it down to $61.49 at CDKeys, allowing you to pick up both the game and its two DLC expansions for less.

Experience Clive's quest for revenge for less

It's a rare thing to see deals on games and ports before they're even available yet, but CDKeys has been on a roll in recent months — and few of its discounts are more exciting than these ones. After all, Final Fantasy XVI is frequently thought of as one of the best games released in 2023, with the title picking up a Metascore of 87/100 on Metacritic based on 149 critic reviews, an 8.0 user score, and several awards across the industry.

Produced by Naoki Yoshida — best known for also producing and directing the massively popular MMO Final Fantasy 14 (XIV) — Final Fantasy XVI is the first mainline action RPG in the beloved franchise, and one that won over countless PlayStation fans when it first launched on the PS5 in June last year. It follows the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior that bears the title of the "First Shield of Rosaria" and is charged with protecting his brother Joshua. As the story unfolds over the course of the game, tragedy strikes, and Clive embarks on a quest for revenge against a vicious "Eikon" called Ifrit — a terrible god-like being known and feared for the devastation it brings.

Clive and his allies in Final Fantasy XVI. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Clive's journey takes him and his companions across the vast lands of the world of Valisthea, and sees players blend his expert swordplay with the magical powers of other Eikons as they pursue Ifrit. The single player adventure is largely a linear one that places a great emphasis on story and narrative, though many areas give opportunities to explore and players are free to upgrade Clive and his abilities as they see fit.

Admittedly, I haven't played Final Fantasy XVI yet myself, as I've been waiting for this PC port to check it out. I've absolutely fallen in love with Naoki Yoshida's Final Fantasy XIV this past year, however, and am eager to jump into this game now that it's finally come to my preferred platform. These reduced prices only make doing so easier, so if you're planning to play like I am, you should take advantage of them.

Something worth noting is that there's actually a free Final Fantasy XVI demo on the game's Steam page you can download and play now, which is a good way to get a taste of the experience and see if you like it. You can also use it to test how your system runs the game, which you may want to do even if you know your rig meets the Final Fantasy XVI PC system requirements.

