This EXCELLENT Samsung Galaxy laptop with an AMOLED display is already $150 off for Amazon Prime Day

Samsung has been on the ball these last few months when it comes to building excellent Windows laptops. Just recently, it launched its new range of Galaxy Book3 laptops, and now the 15-inch Galaxy Book3 with the latest 13th-Gen Core i7 from Intel can be had for just $849 for Amazon Prime Day, down from its usual $999 price point.

"But Amazon Prime Day starts next week" I hear you proclaim. That's very true, but some Prime Day laptop deals are already live, including this one from Samsung! The Galaxy Book3 is the mainstream offering in Samsung's new Book3 lineup, which includes the Book3 Pro and Book3 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Book3: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Samsung's latest Galaxy Book3 series includes an excellent mainstream 15.6-inch laptop, complete with a 1080p AMOLED display, the latest 13th-Generation Intel processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of upgradable SSD storage. It's also thin and light, and looks great on a desk. Price check: Samsung $999 | Best Buy $894

You can think of the standard Galaxy Book3 as a MacBook Air equivalent for Samsung. It's thin, light, with a huge 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED screen and a high-end Intel Core i7-1355U processor powering things under the hood. The model on sale also includes 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for all your apps and documents.

I love the design of this laptop. I think it fits in neatly with the high-end Windows laptops on the market. It's just 0.61-inches thick, and 3.46lbs in weight making it easy to travel around with. There's also a built-in fingerprint reader for Windows Hello bio authentication, and a full size keyboard and trackpad, complete with a number pad.

