This special code will net you $20 off a Windows 11 Home OEM license, but only for a limited time!

Got a new PC? Install Windows 11 Home with this excellent deal.

Windows 11 Bloom Pantone
Windows 11 Bloom Pantone (Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 11 Home is the version of Windows most people should be using in 2024. It's Microsoft's latest OS that's fully supported for many years to come, includes modern features and new user interfaces, and runs better on modern systems compared to older versions of Windows. 

If you're building a new PC and are in need of a legitimate Windows 11 Home license, this deal that nets you $20 off a Windows 11 Home OEM license shouldn't be passed up. Usually $119, for today only you can get it for just $99 from New Egg with the special code FTT224DX7373

Windows 11 Home | was $119.99 now $99.99 at New Egg

Windows 11 Home is the latest version of Windows for most people. It features a modern interface, better security, and improved performance on newer PCs. It's also being filled with new AI experiences and capabilities, and is the number one desktop operating system on the market.

💰Discount Code: FTT224DX7373

✅Perfect for: Modern PCs, system builders, gamers. 

❌Avoid it if: You don't like Windows 11 or prefer Linux.

💰Price check: $119.00 at Amazon

What is the difference between Windows 11 Home Retail and OEM?

Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)
There are two kinds of Windows licenses you can obtain when buying one. There's a retail license, and an OEM license. An OEM license is for new PCs only, ones that haven't had a version of Windows installed on them previously. An OEM license is ideal for those building a their own PCs from scratch, instead of buying prebuilds. The OEM license can only be activated on a PC that hasn't had Windows installed before. Furthermore, an OEM license is bound to the PC you install it on. It cannot be transferred to another PC down the line.

The retail license is a normal license that can be used to upgrade or clean install an existing Windows PC to the newest version. A retail license can also be transferred to a different PC down the line if you intend to upgrade or switch devices. 

