Amazon Prime Day 2023: These Apple Airpod Pro alternatives just had their price slashed to $50 (with this special code)

There's no shortage of earbuds striving to be Apple Airpod alternatives, but if you're looking to find a solid competitor to these popular wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, your options are much more limited. EarFun has managed to create the Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds that—despite a low price of just $80 on a normal day—are among the best wireless earbuds.

EarFun Air Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds: was $80 now $50 at Amazon EarFun's Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds are a lightweight but powerful pair of earbuds with qualcomm adaptative audio and noise cancelling technology that offers seamless multipoint connections and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Use coupon code PDAP3PR1 for an even better discount. Price check: Newegg $133 ✅Pros: Lightweight earbuds with high quality sound, Bluetooth support and 9 hours of battery life. ❌Cons: Only available in black or white. Give me more colorways!

Not content to already be an affordable alternative to the competition, EarFun has further dropped the price of the Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds as part of Amazon's Prime Day sales event. The EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds will be available for just $56 from 10:40 AM to 10:40 PM on July 11. Entering the code PDAP3PR1 at checkout during the Lightning Deal time will further sweeten things, dropping the price to just $50.

The QCC3071 chipset powers the EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds and supports Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Audio technology to provide powerful sound without distortion or disruption. The earbuds are packed with 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers so that your audio is clear and crisp, even at this budget-friendly price point.

Suppose you're a fan of using earbuds while making calls or Facetiming your loved ones. In that case, you can be assured that the EarFun Air Pro 3 headphones are delivering audio as clearly for them as they do for you, as the earbuds feature 6 microphones that pair with Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology to pick up your voice while effectively canceling out unwanted background and wind noise.

Despite their powerful audio output, these true wireless earbuds can provide 9 hours of playtime from a single charge or 45 hours when used with the compact USB-C wireless charging case. They can also utilize Fast-Charging and provide 2 hours of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are also suitable for syncing and switching between two devices simultaneously, making them an excellent option if you want to use earbuds with your Xbox console and your smartphone seamlessly thanks to support for Bluetooth 5.3 technology. A handy app is also available to customize your listening experience, allowing you to adjust the sound equalizer, switch noise canceling modes, and define touch control actions from within the app.

The $50 Prime Day price tag is the lowest ever for the EarFun Air Pro 3, and the earbuds currently have an average rating of 4.4 stars with 1449 reviews posted.