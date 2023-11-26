The most bizarre — and tiniest — Windows PC I've seen is just $389, a 2-in-1, and can fit in your pocket

The good old ‘tiny PC’ market is always fun to visit. Suppose you ever wanted a full-fledged Windows PC that can literally go in your (large) pocket. In that case, this Meenhong P8 is tiny and can transform into a small tablet WITH pen support, making it perfect for playing some light games, taking notes, and doing email since it also has a full keyboard. Best of all, you can get this flash deal for just $389 while inventory lasts!

Meenhong P8 2-in-1 | was $599 now $389 at Geekbuying Windows 11 Pro meets a tiny 8-inch laptop with a twist, literally, as the Meenhong P8 also transforms into a tablet. With a 12th Gen Intel N100 quad-CPU, quite a few ports, and excellent build quality, it's the perfect secondary PC for those who need a very portable laptop. Need more storage? Get the 512GB version for just $409.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a full-fledged but ultra-tiny Windows 11 PC that can also be a tablet with pen support. ❌Avoid if: You need something powerful or think this can be your ONLY laptop (it shouldn't be). 🔍Our colleague's experience: Meenhong P8 2-in-1 Laptop review 👀Alternative deal: Get a Dell XPS 13 for just $599!

Is the Meenhong P8 2-in-1 actually good?

The the Meenhong P8 2-in-1 pocket PC as reviewed by our sister site TechRadar. (Image credit: Future)

Typically, we’d avoid recommending no-name Chinese mini laptops as you don’t know what you’re getting. However, we’re lucky that our sister site, TechRadar, just gave it a full review and came away impressed, giving it 4 out of 5 stars, noting its noticeable size, less powerful CPU, and the lack of Windows tablet apps as limiting factors.

As someone who has had these types of mini-PCs before, I can tell you they are a lot of fun. Who doesn’t love tiny computers? It is doable to throw Steam on them to play some light arcade games or use Xbox Cloud Gaming paired with an Xbox Controller via Bluetooth. Taking notes on it via pen (not included, presumably) also opens the door to all sorts of possibilities.

The most significant factor of such a laptop is obvious: Size and processor limitations. While it has a full keyboard and navigation nub, it will be cramped, making it ideal for thumb rather than traditional full-hand typing.

The 1280x800 display is also not incredibly high resolution, although, at 8 inches, you do get 188 pixels per inch.

The Intel N100 quad-core CPU is not the fastest. Still, it IS the 12th generation and is enough to run Windows 11 at just enough power not to be miserable (it's way better than an Intel Core i7 8th generation, for instance, and uses much less power, making that 9,600 mAh battery some breathing room).

There's also 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM, up to 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 2-megapixel webcam. The display twists around to turn into a tablet, which is creative.

In short, don't think of this as a genuine laptop replacement but a secondary device for doing all sorts of creative things. For instance, load up some movies on it and connect its HDMI 2.0 port to a TV while traveling, and you can watch your favorite movies, leaving your REAL laptop freed up. Use it to play light arcade games, take notes within a meeting, or just as something you need in a pinch if you forget your full laptop.

The Meenhong is also equipped with numerous features, such as a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port, and a regular-size USB port, enabling it to support two external 4K monitors simultaneously. The addition of Windows 11 Pro makes this an appealing contender for business laptop purposes (although it won't replace your ThinkPad).

Overall, it's one of the most interesting Windows PCs we've seen discounted, and considering it's generally in the $500 range, this flash sale price makes it more palatable.