Early Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: console, games, accessories, & more

The Xbox Series X is a top tier console, and while that means great things for gamers it also means a whole lot of moolah. Whether you're paying hundreds for the console itself or buying new controllers or even spending money on games, video game consoles like the Series S and X can be a drain on the ole wallet. That's unfortunate, but at least you have moments in the year like Black Friday to make up for it. In fact, out of all the big holiday events Black Friday is usually the best time to save on video games and video game-related hardware because that's usually when the best stuff is coming out.

Obviously, Black Friday is November 25 and that's still a couple weeks away, but that shouldn't discourage you from shopping for great deals right now. On the contrary, if you haven't started looking yet you're missing out on some excellent ways to save your bank account from distress. Retailers get started with Black Friday earlier and earlier every year, and most of the deals we're seeing are the exact same deals we're going to see on the big day.

That's why we plan to update this live blog continuously with any Black Friday Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S deals we can find. That'll include console price drops, bundles, video games, controllers, and whatever else that's out there that'll help make your game better. If you were looking to get the console now is the time. The PlayStation is increasing in price, and while Xbox has said there are no plans for that right now, you never know with the way things are going. Take advantage of discounts while you can.