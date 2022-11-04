Live
Early Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: console, games, accessories, & more
Why wait when you can save right now?
The Xbox Series X is a top tier console, and while that means great things for gamers it also means a whole lot of moolah. Whether you're paying hundreds for the console itself or buying new controllers or even spending money on games, video game consoles like the Series S and X can be a drain on the ole wallet. That's unfortunate, but at least you have moments in the year like Black Friday to make up for it. In fact, out of all the big holiday events Black Friday is usually the best time to save on video games and video game-related hardware because that's usually when the best stuff is coming out.
Obviously, Black Friday is November 25 and that's still a couple weeks away, but that shouldn't discourage you from shopping for great deals right now. On the contrary, if you haven't started looking yet you're missing out on some excellent ways to save your bank account from distress. Retailers get started with Black Friday earlier and earlier every year, and most of the deals we're seeing are the exact same deals we're going to see on the big day.
That's why we plan to update this live blog continuously with any Black Friday Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S deals we can find. That'll include console price drops, bundles, video games, controllers, and whatever else that's out there that'll help make your game better. If you were looking to get the console now is the time. The PlayStation is increasing in price, and while Xbox has said there are no plans for that right now, you never know with the way things are going. Take advantage of discounts while you can.
- Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller
$180$147.99 at Walmart
A couple weeks ago we shared a deal from GameStop because the company had lowered the price of the Elite Series 2 and several other retailers, including Amazon and Microsoft, had matched the drop. Well, here we are in the middle of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days event and the Elite Series 2 is now even lower than that deal. This drop isn't the *absolute* lowest we've seen, but it's definitely a hefty discount if you're interested in the much more expensive controller from Microsoft.
Of course, it is expensive for a reason. This is a fully customizable controller that lets you adjust every bit of hardware like the thumbsticks and the paddles. You can use the Xbox Accessories app to really finesse things like accentuation curve controls and get your play absolutely perfect. It has a long-lasting battery that goes for up to 40 hours so your gaming sessions are never interrupted.
- Astro A40 TR X-Edition gaming headset
$150$99.99 at Best Buy
The Astro A40 TR headset is fantastic, and the X-Edition with its unique, sharp color and design is perfect for anyone wanting a new gaming headset this holiday season. It looks great, sounds better, and will last a long time. It even has the ability to be modded with a separately purchased Mod Kit, which is cool and essential for gamers that travel if you prefer a closed-back design instead of the default open-back that can be less noise isolating.
The A40 TR also features a unidirectional mic that can focus your voice and minimize the sound of your game. It is swappable so you can fit it where you like it. It has customizable speaker tags, and Astro even promises a low carbon impact with this product and its packaging if that's important to you.
- Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card
$220$199.99 at Best Buy
The first thing to really like about this 1TB SSD is just how small it is. If you've got your Xbox in a cabinet or with its back against a wall, you won't have to adjust it much to make this drive fit. Once it's there, you can set it and forget it. Just use it for keeping all your favorite games around.
While made by Seagate, the card was designed in partnership with Xbox so it seamlessly works with both the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. It even replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture to ensure you get fast load times with all of your games, even older generation games through backwards compatibility. You'll also be able to switch between games on the console's internal SSD or this one quite easily.
- Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League bundle
$300$279 at Walmart
There used to be a time when just being able to find the Xbox Series X or S in stock was big enough news. That's still quite often the case as you can't find it at some retailers. Walmart seems to have plenty, though, and this bundle actually saves you $20 off the regular price of the Xbox Series S while giving you some extra in-game currency and DLC for the video games Fortnite and Rocket League. Hard to argue with that.
