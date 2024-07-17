Here's why I regret wasting nearly $400 on my home office setup

You can't always wait for a great deal to pick up something you need, and that's especially true when it comes to work. My home office often needs something new for compatibility or testing, and it's too common that I run out and grab the accessory, tool, or upgrade no matter the price.

Major sales events like Amazon Prime Day really drive home the fact that I could have saved a lot of money by thinking ahead or waiting for a discount. Discounting my laptop and monitor, which aren't currently on sale, I have 11 other products in use on my desk or in view from where I'm sitting.

Since I have a fairly complete setup that could benefit many PC users and office workers, I decided to see how much could be saved by shopping for the same items during Prime Day. At nearly $400 saved when all combined, I couldn't resist putting this guide together to help you avoid the same overpriced regret.

Elebase USB-C to USB-A adapters | was $14 now $9 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Ensuring you never have problems with USB-C to USB-A compatibility. ❌ Avoid if: You only ever use a dock or don't have a laptop with USB-A.

SSK M.2 SSD enclosure | was $26 now $16 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Creating your own external SSD with an M.2 drive, or for cloning drives to new PCs. ❌ Avoid if: You don't usually deal with M.2 SSDs or prefer a pre-built external SSD.

Strebito 142-piece PC toolkit | was $28 now $24 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Tinkering on PCs, laptops, and practically any other electronics. ❌ Avoid if: You prefer letting someone else do the handiwork on your electronics.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSD card | was $76 now $40 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Portable storage with speeds up to 180MB/s. ❌ Avoid if: You'd rather use a full external SSD or don't want to add a microSD card reader to your setup.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core | was $90 now $70 at Amazon ✅ Great for: PC gaming AND office work thanks to comfortable keys and performance switches. ❌ Avoid if: You prefer an ergonomic keyboard or don't usually enjoy PC gaming.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD 1TB | was $170 now $100 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Rugged and fast storage with a USB-C connection. 1TB capacity has plenty of room for your data. ❌ Avoid if: You don't want to pay extra for a rugged exterior or prefer something more portable.

CalDigit Element Hub | was $200 now $150 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Adding USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) and Thunderbolt 4 ports to your PC. Handles up to 60W of charging for the host. ❌ Avoid if: You need a wider variety of ports or want a hub that doesn't require an external power source.

Sperax Walking Pad | was $200 now $170 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Keeping my legs moving during the day when I can't be away from a desk. Pair it with a standing desk and you'll be sure to not miss your step goals. ❌ Avoid if: You don't have a standing desk.

CalDigit TS4 dock | was $450 now $320 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Getting the most ports possible in a docking station. It can even be daisy-chained with the CalDigit Element hub for even more USB-A and TB4. ❌ Avoid if: You don't have a laptop with Thunderbolt 4.

You don't need to waste money on a similar office setup

The money I could have saved on my home office setup comes out to nearly $400, and I don't want you to make the same mistakes I did. This week is proving to be a great time to pick up Prime Day deals on laptop accessories, but the event ends tonight.

I understand that you're not going to pick up ALL of these accessories for your office, and you might be wondering how to prioritize. I'd suggest starting with a mouse and keyboard to get things off to a solid start, then add some external storage to keep your sensitive data safe (and to keep your PC from clogging up).

I use the Logitech Pro wireless mouse for work and for gaming without issue. It's comfortable all day long, and it's more than precise enough for competitive gaming. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboard is in the same boat, offering a high-end typing experience as well as the high-end features that gamers need to succeed.

It's tough to beat Samsung when it comes to storage, and I keep the PRO Plus microSD card on my desk for photography and quick transfers. For long-term storage, the T7 Shield is my preferred backup method. I even bought one for a bug-out bag, and it has a massive collection of manuals and guides that I'll hopefully never need to use.

CalDigit is arguably the king of docks, and I use both the Element Hub and TS4 dock in my daily routine. The beauty here is that they can work together; just connect the hub to the dock to unlock even more ports for your laptop.

Finally, the Sperax walking pad has unlocked a whole new level of mobility. I spend so many hours at a desk that even standing on a specialized pad isn't enough to prevent back pain. Being able to walk while I work (it's not nearly as hard as you might imagine) has changed the game, and I don't think I can ever go back to simply standing at my desk.