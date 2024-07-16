I'm a gaming pro, and this stunning $199 27-inch gaming display is too good to miss on Prime Day

Even the best desktop PC doesn't mean much if you don't have a proper monitor that can keep up with its performance hardware. PC gamers especially need certain specifications, including a high refresh rate for smooth action, a high resolution for a crisper image, a low response time for competitive play, and easy connectivity.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACS checks practically all the boxes, and it does so with a 27-inch sweet spot. It's a 2560x1440 (QHD) IPS monitor with a zippy 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync, and connectivity across USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort. It even has HDR400 support for compatible content.

The ROG Strix XG27ACS is very similar to the ASUS monitor I used for years without issue, albeit with some boosted specs now that tech has advanced. The lowest price it's ever been before Prime Day 2024 was $229, and it usually sits at about a $290 price. Right now, however, it's down to just $199 for Amazon Prime members.

ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACS | was $299 now $199 at Amazon With a 27-inch IPS panel at a QHD resolution, the ROG Strix XG27ACS already hits the sweet spot for most gamers. Add in a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync, HDR400 support, and an ergonomic stand, and you have one great gaming monitor available at the lowest price I've ever seen.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who have the hardware capable of taking advantage of a QHD resolution and 180Hz refresh rate. ❌Avoid it if: You want a screen larger than 27 inches or you want something with a higher or lower resolution.



💰Price check: $290 at B&H



👀 Alternative deal: Samsung Odyssey G5 G51C for $200 at Best Buy

🔥 Today's best deals 🔥

Why most gamers will love this monitor on sale for Prime Day

The ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACS with USB-C, HDMI, and DP can easily connect to all your devices. (Image credit: ASUS)

Buying a premium gaming PC and not getting a great gaming monitor to match is almost criminal. There's really no reason to shell out on a modern GPU and powerful processor if you don't have a screen to display their potential, and Amazon's Prime Day is a great time to bring things back to parity.

This gaming monitor from ASUS caught my eye as soon as it scrolled past. It has what I believe to be the most features for most people, and I've personally recommended it to a couple of friends shopping for a new screen today.

Perhaps most importantly, it's sized at 27 inches. That's still the sweet spot for most gamers, as it provides plenty of screen real estate without hogging an entire desk. I've become too used to an ultrawide to go back to something with a 16:9 aspect ratio, but that's certainly not the case for a lot of people.

The IPS panel hits a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, which is a popular stopping point between 1080p and 4K. The 180Hz refresh rate has plenty of room to accommodate a powerful GPU (many of which are also on sale for Prime Day), and the 1ms GtG response time is rapid enough for competitive play. Variable refresh rate and ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync work together to cut out tearing and ghosting, but there's also NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility.

ASUS says the screen hits 97% DCI-P3 and 133% sRGB color reproduction, making it great also for specialized work that needs accuracy in those gamuts. It has HDR400 support for compatible content, otherwise hitting about 350 nits brightness with SDR.

If the performance specs weren't enough, the monitor is ergonomic with lots of ports. Tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments are easily done, and it's compatible with VESA mounts if you'd like to get it off your desk completely. For connectivity, it has DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C (with DP Alt Mode), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

This deal is only available for Amazon Prime members, but fret not if you don't already subscribe. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, buy the monitor, and cancel the subscription before it renews. This is an impressive monitor even at full price, but the $100 discount bringing it to $199 shouldn't be ignored.