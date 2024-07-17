Snag the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini at an unbeatable price — A fantastic 60% linear mechanical keyboard with adjustable actuation

If you play PC games, you're likely already acquainted with SteelSeries, a trusted company that sells various gaming accessories, including headsets, mice, and keyboards. We at Windows Central have had the chance to test and review many of its products and usually find them to be some of the best options on the market.

Right now, during Prime Day, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini mechanical keyboard for gaming is currently on a big sale. We love this keyboard and specifically pointed out its fast responses, adjustable actuation, and beautiful RGB lighting in our review. The wireless version of the Apex Pro Mini used to sell for $239.99, but right now, it's only $179.99 at Amazon. Meanwhile, the less-expensive wired version, which usually sells for $179.99, is only $129.00 at Walmart

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | was $239.99 now $179.99 at Amazon This 60% form factor mechanical keyboard is ideal for gaming or typing thanks to its adjustable actuation, which allows for a customizable input registry. This wireless version connects via Bluetooth 5.0 or wireless dongle and can offers up to 40 hours of battery life. Plus, you can customize each key when choosing how RGB lighting looks. It works with Windows PCs, Xbox, macOS, and PlayStation.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | was $179.99 now $129.00 at Walmart You save a bit of money when going for this less expensive wired keyboard variant. It also has a 60% form factor compared to the full Apex Pro and offers two-point actuation with response times as fast as 0.2ms. The RGB lighting also adds a fun vibe to any computer desk.

Why I recommend the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless has vibrant RGB and plenty of customization options. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Apex Pro Mini specs Key switches: OmniPoint adjustable mechanical

Actuation point: 0.2-3.8mm

Connectivity: 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

Battery life: 30 hours (wireless) / 40 hours (Bluetooth)

Lighting: Per-key RGB

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Xbox, PlayStation

Dimensions: 293mm x 103mm x 40.3mm

Weight: 543g

In my colleague Ben Wilson's SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini review, he specifically lauded the mechanical keyboard's fast response times and called it "practically perfect for fast-paced gaming." This is helped by the mechanical keyboard's ability to adjust between a shallow 0.2mm and a deeper 3.8mm actuation point, so you can specifically customize when it registers a button press to better mesh with your playing preferences.

To be clear, this SteelSeries keyboard uses linear switches, which many people prefer when gaming. That said, if you prefer more of a tactile keyboard, it might not be as satisfying for you to use for long stretches. According to Ben, the switches feel like they are "somewhere between Cherry MX red and silver switches, with a slightly quieter sound than expected."

You can adjust RGB lighting (per-key) and other settings within the SteelSeries GG Engine program. Overall, this software is easy to navigate and makes it possible to create macros, or get the keyboard functioning just the way you want it to.

This a compact keyboard that is 60% of the full Apex Pro. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Thanks to its 60% form factor, this gaming keyboard is not unlike the mechanical keyboards that pro gamers and competitive players use. This means that is has a more compact shape with keys tucked closer together and no extra buttons or controls available other than the main keys and the function row. That also means that the keyboard fits more easily on desktops without taking up as much space.

There are two versions of this keyboard, a wired and a wireless version. The wireless version charges up via USB-C and connects to your computer using Bluetooth 5.0 or wireless dongle. Battery life lasts for roughly 40 hours on Bluetooth or 30 hours when connected via wireless, which is plenty long for multiple gaming sessions. Of course, the wired version cannot function without being plugged in, but it is less expensive, which makes it appealing to people on a budget.

Is a mechnical keyboard better for gaming? It's somewhat of a personal preference, but yes, many people consider mechanical keyboards to be better for gaming as long as they utilize the right switch types, have fast response times, have good key spacing, and are comfortable to type on.

What is actuation in terms of keyboards? When talking about keyboards, actuation refers to the exact moment that a switch registers that it has been pressed and sends a signal to your computer. A keyboard with fast or shallow actuation will register input faster at a slight press than a keyboard with slow or deep actuation, which requires a key to be pressed down further before sending a signal.

Do pro gamers use mechanical keyboards? Yes, many pro gamers use mechanical keyboards and switches. The most important thing for these competitive players is a compact keyboard with fast response times and low actuation settings. As such, 60% of keyboards with helpful shortcut keys and shallow registration are in the highest demand for those who play with mechanical keyboards.

What is a 60% or 65% keyboard? If a keyboard is listed as 60% or 65%, this means that it is more compact than a full-sized keyboard. The smaller the percentage, the more compact the board and the closer the keys tend to be. Typically, 60% implies a keyboard only has the main keys and function row with nothing extra. Competitive players tend to use small and compact keyboards because this makes it easier to access the most important keys without superfluous options getting in the way. In other words, this allows them to respond to in-game situations faster.

What mechanical keyboard switch types are there? There are three main mechanical switch types: Linear, Tactile, and Clicky. Typically, people see Linear switches as the best option for gaming since they feel the same the whole way down when pressed and they register responses fast. Tactile switches are so named because they literally provide a marked tactile sensation when you press them all the way down. The thing is, you don't have to press a Tactile Switch all the way down for your computer to register the input. Finally, Clicky switches are the loudest of the bunch. Like Tactile switches, they don't have to be pressed in all the way to send a signal so you don't even have to push them all the way down. Many people think Clicky switches are the worst for gaming, but they do feel and sound satisfying when typing.

Which keyboard switch type is best for gaming? Many people consider Linear switches to be the best type when playing games since they are fast and don't register a signal unless the button is pressed all the way. That said, some people prefer to play with Clicky switches or Tactile switches. You'll just need to figure out what feels right for you and go from there.

Does SteelSeries use Cherry switches in its mechanical keyboards? Yes, SteelSeries does use Cherry switches in some of its mechanical keyboards, but you'll need to check each listing to see what kind of Cherry switch type is actually being used since a Cherry switch can be either Linear, Tactile, or Clicky.

