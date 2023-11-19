One of the most overlooked Mario games on the Nintendo Switch is so cheap, I bought a second copy for my family

If you are like a lot of us here at Windows Central, you have a Nintendo Switch as a secondary or tertiary gaming console. If you do, then I highly recommend picking up one of Ubisoft's best releases in the last few years. The original Mario + Rabbids game was a triumph in turn-based tactics games introducing the, at the time, struggling genre to a whole new audience of up-and-coming gamers.

I enjoyed my time with the first game but feel like the sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, improves on the formula in almost every way. If you haven't had the chance to pick up this treasure of a game yet, it is hard to beat this amazing sale price of $14.99. The best part? This is the Cosmic Edition on sale so you get the base game plus the Galactic Prestige Collection, with 3 exclusive weapon skins for your team.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition| was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy Whether you're a fan of Mario, of turn-based strategy, or maybe even just Rabbids, this game has something for everybody. Join Mario and his crew as they team up with Rabbid doppelgangers of themselves to save the galaxy. This is a great game at an unbeatable price.

✅Perfect for: Fans of Mario games or turn-based strategy games. Also, if you have been hesitant to play tactics games due to how complex they can be, this is a great gateway into the genre. ❌Avoid if: You have an understandable aversion to all things Rabbids. 💰Price check: $34.99 at Amazon

A turn-based strategy game for all ages

Team up with Mario and pals as well as their Rabbid look-a-likes to fight to save the Sparks from a galactic threat. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

In Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, you get to travel from planet to planet as you work to save the Sparks as an evil entity threatens the entire galaxy. As Ubisoft struggles to break free of making the same types of games in every one of their franchises, the Mario + Rabbids series provides a shining example of how games don't need to be check-list, open-world, micro-transaction ridden bloated experiences. Of course, it is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, being a Mario game.

Unfortunately, even though the game was reviewed well with an 87 Metacritic score, there has been a sentiment that the game hasn't sold very well, which is a true shame as the game really is great. Now is the best time to remediate that and pick up a copy. I'm grabbing a second copy so my kids don't have to keep borrowing mine. If you're a fan of turn-based strategy games and want your kids or nieces and nephews to get introduced to one of the best genres in gaming, this is a great pickup for a stocking stuffer this holiday season.

As Super Mario Bros. Wonder enjoys its game of the year nomination, and the old classic, Super Mario RPG remake, released this week, it's the perfect time to grab this awesome Mario game as well.

Not only is BestBuy offering the best price on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope that we can find right now, but you can usually order it online and pick it up in two hours. Returns are also hassle-free, easy, and instant.

