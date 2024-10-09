Our favorite mini PC is at a major discount this Prime Day — Get this Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, and 2TGB SSD offering before the deal runs out

Over the years, we've tested and reviewed quite a few Geekom mini PCs here at Windows Central. Unlike some other brands on the market, Geekom's small computing devices are reliable and powerful enough to handle your various PC needs, often without costing nearly as much as a laptop or desktop. Plus, they're small enough that they don't take up a lot of room. As part of Prime Day, you can find many of Geekom's mini PCs on sale, including one of our favorites, which is only $764.00 at Amazon right now.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

A low-cost computer with plenty of power

It features two USB4 Gen 3 ports, three USB-A 2.0 Gen porst, one USB-A 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an RJ45 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. (Image credit: Geekom)

We at Windows Central have tested and reviewed several mini PCs over the years. Something we've learned is that not all mini PCs are created equal. In fact, there are some mini PC companies that you want to stay away from. However, Geekom has proven that it produces reliable and powerful tech you can trust.

Geekom GT13 Pro specs OS: Windows 11 Pro

CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: DDR5 32GB

Storage: PCIe Gen 4 2TB SSD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: 2x USB4 Gen 3, 3x USB-A 2.0 Gen, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1xRJ45, 2x HDMI 2.0

The GT13 Pro, specifically, is a fantastic computer with powerful internals to meet your work, student, or personal needs. It comes fitted with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H, which is paired with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card to handle everyday workflows like running programs, surfing the web, streaming shows, and more. Just don't expect it to be able to handle graphically demanding games. If you're specifically looking for a mini gaming PC, then you might want to look at my ROG NUC 970 review.

Since this mini PC comes with Windows 11 Pro, you get everything you would with Windows 11, but with the addition of BitLocker Drive Encryption, which locks down everything on the computer if the device is stolen so that nothing on your computer can be accessed.

While there is an RJ45 wired internet port on the back of the GT13 Pro, the device also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 to help you easily connect to your Wi-Fi network and any accessories you want to use. Even though it's small, I love that Geekom packs this device with four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, and a headphone jack.

Since it is such a small size, the GT13 Pro doesn't take up a lot of room on a desk. In fact, some people even mount it to the back of their monitors to keep it out of sight. It all works to create a minimalist computer area, but with plenty of power at your disposal.

Geekom GT13 Pro Mini PC | was $899.99 now $764.00 at Amazon It might be small, but this mini PC is a powerful little device thanks to the 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It also features 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 to handle a wide range of tasks. As such, it's perfect for work, school, or home use. Plus, it has a good range of ports to help you connect any accessories or monitors you want to use. 👀 See at: Amazon

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for these deals? You'll need an Amazon Prime membership for any Amazon deals marked with the red "Prime Big Deal" tag (Amazon's offered free trial counts) on their store page, but not for any other discounts visible on the seller's website. None of the deals from other retailers listed here require other kinds of memberships, either, though you can get benefits like free shipping with Walmart Plus, Target Circle, My Best Buy, and the like.

When does October Prime Day end? Amazon's October Prime Day will last until 11:59 p.m. PT on October 9, at which point the event will officially conclude.

How long will these deals last? While it's likely that many of the Amazon-specific "Prime Big Deals" will go offline when October Prime Day itself does, several of them might remain available for a period of time after the event's conclusion. The same is true for discounts on other storefronts, so keep that in mind (though I don't recommend banking on stragglers sticking around).

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings: