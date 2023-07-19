Now's the time to get a Dell curved gaming monitor thanks to these seriously slashed prices

This month has already been full of amazing deals for the best gaming monitors, but Dell isn't letting up on the price slashing just yet. Thanks to some deals that run until tomorrow, July 20, three of Dell's highly-rated curved gaming monitors can be purchased for up to 30% off their usual price. These are already really well priced, to begin with, so seeing them discounted even further makes for a really good value buy.

Whether you're looking to acquire your very first gaming monitor or want to upgrade from an older one that you currently own these are some seriously good gaming monitors to use.

Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor - S2422HG: was $199 now $139 at Dell (save $60) When it comes to value gaming monitor purchases, the Dell 24 S2422HG was already an amazing option, but now with this steep discount, it's a steal. This 1920 x 1080 W-LED panel offers a 165Hz refresh rate compatible with both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync. It will handle all of your gaming needs without breaking the bank and look stunning in the process.



✅Pros: 165 Hz refresh rate, great color accuracy and contrast, little lag

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2722DGM: was $299 now $249 at Dell (save $50)



The beautiful thing about this 2560 x 1440 27-inch W-LED panel is that it produces amazing color accuracy with fantastic contrast to really show off gaming visuals. Plus, it provides a 165Hz refresh rate coupled with a 2ms response time for smooth gaming. Not to mention, it does offer adaptive sync with both AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. This isn't the lowest price that the monitor has ever been, but it is a really good discount compared to what it usually sells at. Thankfully, this deal is currently going on at both Amazon and Dell, so you can choose where you'd prefer to buy it.



✅Pros: 165Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, amazing color and contrast, compatible with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor - S3422DWG: was $499 now $349 at Dell (save $150) This ultrawide 34-inch VA 3440 x 1440 gaming monitor provides a fast refresh time of 144Hz along with a very respectable response time of 2ms. It works amazingly with AMD FreeSync Premium to upscale graphics and offers plenty of ports for connecting your favorite PC gaming accessories. With this deal, the monitor is just $3 away from the lowest price it's ever been spotted at. Plus, you can get this amazing deal from either Dell or Amazon.



✅Pros: 144Hz refresh rate, low input lag, ultrawide monitor

Most of the high-end gaming monitors these days offer wide screens that are incredibly fast to keep up with the latest gaming graphics. You might be debating between OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED vs Mini LED, but going with an IPS, LCD, or VA display like the ones offered by these Dell deals is more affordable while still making for a beautiful viewing experience.

All three of the monitors highlighted above offer amazing color accuracy, high resolution, and great contrast to show off gaming visuals to awesome effect. Not to mention, with their high refresh rates and fast response times, they're also perfectly capable of displaying the latest visuals sent to them by your rig so that you can react as fast as possible to in-game threats and changes. Additionally, they each support adaptive sync visual upscaling with at least one of the two major GPU brands: AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync.

To be completely honest, each of these three monitors was already a value buy before going on sale. Part of what allows the 24 and 27-inch monitors to be so low-cost pre-sale is the fact that they don't offer USB, USB-C ports nor do they have built-in speakers. This might be a problem for people who want to use a lot of PC gaming accessories, but most people tend to connect the best computer speakers to their monitors externally anyway. However, they both do offer two HDMI 2.0 ports as well as a DisplayPort connection.



Dell's 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor S3422DWG, is on a different level from the other two, though. It offers plenty of connection points such as two HDMI 2.0 connections, a DisplayPort, 1 USB-A 3.2 upstream port, four USB-A 3.2 downstream ports, and the necessary headphone jack for plugging in some amazing speakers. All of these connections plus the wider screen make it worth more, but it's still a value buy and with this limited-time discount, it's a really good time to grab it.