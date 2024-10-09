"One of the best value headsets for Xbox and PC" — Even though I don't need it, I'm tempted to buy this gaming headset because it's so cheap right now for Prime Day
We called the HyperX CloudX "one of the best value headsets for Xbox and PC" in our review. The current sale makes it even more affordable.
I play PC games most nights, and one of my most crucial accessories is my gaming headset. Though I've owned a few different brands through the years, my most used headsets are those from HyperX. This company uses comfortable materials and produces great audio devices at value prices, so I can communicate with my team members and hear game sounds clearly.
Right now, one of our favorite HyperX gaming headsets is selling for a song during Amazon Prime Day. You can currently purchase the HyperX CloudX for just $42.72 at Amazon while this deal lasts. It's such a great deal that I'm even tempted to buy it, even though I've already got a great gaming headset from HyperX.
HyperX CloudX | was $69.99 now $42.74 at Amazon
This wired headset is made of durable materials with soft cushioning for a comfortable wearing experience. Despite its low price, it offers great speaker and mic quality so you can hear in-game noises and communicate with others effectively. The microphone can even be detached whenever you don't need to use it.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a comfortable, budget gaming headset that still provides great audio quality and mic quality.
❌Avoid it if: You'd prefer a wireless headset.
🔍Our experience: HyperX CloudX review
💰 Price check: Sold out at Best Buy
Great audio and mic quality at a budget price
In our HyperX CloudX review, our own Chelsea Beardsmore wrote that this is "one of the best-value headsets for Xbox and PC that money can buy." If you simply want a straightforward gaming headset that provides a good user experience without any extra bells and whistles then the CloudX is the perfect choice.
Compatibility: 3.5mm wired: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, compatible PCs, etc.
Headphones: 53mm neodymium
Frequency response: 15Hz - 25kHz
Microphone: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Earcups: Over ear, leatherette with noise-isolating design
Price: was $69.99 now $42.74
When talking about the headset's quality, Chelsea explains that the standard 53mm drivers that come with the CloudX enhance bass reproduction to a good degree, especially given that these are just entry-level earphones. She also says that while stereo does help with positional awareness, that it isn't as accurate as on some premium headsets. You could always pay more for another headset with better sound quality, but these aren't bad by any stretch.
Additionally, she talks about how the detachable microphone provides plenty of convenience since you can remove it whenever you don't want to use it. This also makes the headset easier to travel with if necessary. Meanwhile, the actual microphone quality is really nice, thanks to effective noise cancellation.
The "X" at the end of "Cloud" denotes that this headset is good to use with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Of course, that's not a surprise, given that it connects to your device's headphone jack. You usually only have to worry about Xbox compatibility when it comes to wireless headsets. Outside of Xbox, this headset is also perfect for use with your PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or your phone (if it has a headphone jack).
Of course, if you don't like the idea of having a wired connection between yourself and your device then you might be better served with a wireless headset. I personally love my HyperX Cloud III Wireless headset and have used it every day since I did our HyperX Cloud III Wireless review, so that's an option. They are slightly better quality than the CloudX while still having that convenient removable microphone.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for these deals?
You'll need an Amazon Prime membership for any Amazon deals marked with the red "Prime Big Deal" tag (Amazon's offered free trial counts) on their store page, but not for any other discounts visible on the seller's website. None of the deals from other retailers listed here require other kinds of memberships, either, though you can get benefits like free shipping with Walmart Plus, Target Circle, My Best Buy, and the like.
When does October Prime Day end?
Amazon's October Prime Day will last until 11:59 p.m. PT on October 9, at which point the event will officially conclude.
How long will these deals last?
While it's likely that many of the Amazon-specific "Prime Big Deals" will go offline when October Prime Day itself does, several of them might remain available for a period of time after the event's conclusion. The same is true for discounts on other storefronts, so keep that in mind (though I don't recommend banking on stragglers sticking around).
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).