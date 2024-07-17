A $770 discount gets you this 'monster of a gaming laptop' with an RTX 4080

Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i is always one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. That's certainly the case with the impressive ninth generation of the PC, which pairs up to an Intel Core i9 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 to handle demanding titles. A deal on the gaming laptop slashes the price of Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9) by 23%. That's a savings of $770 on an extremely powerful and capable machine.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | was $3,269.99 now $2,499.99 at Lenovo This gaming laptop pairs a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU to let you play the best PC games at the highest settings. It improves on its impressive predecessor by having a better SSD, screen, and port selection.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants an extremely powerful gaming laptop capable of playing demanding titles at the highest settings.

❌Avoid if: You are on a budget or do not need to play PC games at the highest settings.

💰Price check: $2,589 at Amazon

🔍Alternate deal: $1,999 at B&H (Legion Pro 7i Gen 8)

Why I recommend this deal

The Legion Pro 7i is a powerhouse gaming laptop with powerful internals and an excellent keyboard. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Legion Pro 7i builds on eight previous generations of the laptop. The jump from the eighth generation to the current gen bumped up the CPU and GPU options, swapped in a faster SSD, and updated the display to be X-Rite Pantone Certified for better color accuracy and white balance. The Legion Pro 7i also gained an extra USB-C Gen 2 port with 140W Power Delivery and a new matte black color option.sors paired together power a machine that can handle the best PC games easily.

At first glance, you may worry about the screen of the Legion Pro 7i being an LCD screen, but our Zachary Boddy complimented the display in their Legion Pro 7i review:

"The display on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) isn't as spectacular as the miniLED offering on the far more expensive Legion 9i, but it's still one of the best displays I've had the pleasure of using in a gaming laptop. On paper, it's a pretty traditional affair, pairing a now-standard 16:10, 16-inch IPS LCD panel with a QHD+ (1600p) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. In use, the screen looks awesome. Detail is retained, colors are vivid, and there's no ghosting or screen tearing anywhere to be found."

That screen has a QHD+ resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1,400:1 contrast ratio, and 100% sRGB color gamut. It also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and Dolby Vision.

The Legion Pro 7i has a plethora of ports to go along with its powerful internals. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Performance of the Legion Pro 7i also impressed Boddy. "Surprise, surprise, the Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9) is an exceptional performer. As you'd hope, it's more powerful than last year's model," they said. "Except the gap is even greater than I expected. Equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900HX, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage, this laptop is a beast through and through. Lenovo's thermal management continues to excel at keeping the laptop cool, too, even if the fans are still as loud as ever."

In what should be no surprise after reading the above, the Legion Pro 7i can handle demanding PC games at high settings. Boddy was able to run all their games at the highest settings they wanted. "Games just worked, and even long play sessions never resulted in slowdown or noticeable dips in performance," said Boddy. "This is a monster of a gaming laptop."