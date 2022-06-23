Upcoming horror games for 2022 and beyond: From Resident Evil 4 to Scorn

Horror video games are having a moment. From big-budget blockbuster remakes to terrifying indie standouts, there’s no shortage of scare-centric games on the horizon. As a huge horror fan, it’s incredible seeing so many talented teams go all-in to create some potentially dreadful experiences. But because horror can be so specific, we know how tough it can be to sift through impending releases to find titles that align with your tastes. This can be daunting, especially when a lot of them are looking... a bit similar.

To help, we've curated a list of upcoming horror video game releases. These titles will be divided into distinct categories to ease your horror hunt. With dozens of compelling games targeting various preferences, chances are you’ll find something that tickles your fancy. Now, grab your flashlights, gather around your virtual campfire, and enjoy the ultimate horror video game roadmap.

Reboots, remakes, and requels

(Image credit: Capcom)

Crafting fresh ideas is extremely difficult, and releasing legendary games that stand the test of time is even more challenging. Our first category is dedicated to the horror games pulling inspirations from the past in hopes of reinventing classic formulas for a modern audience. Here are the horror reboots, remakes, and requels (reboot/sequels) worth getting excited about.

Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: March 24, 2023

Capcom is on a hot streak right now, especially regarding remakes. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 were met with critical and commercial success, and this impressive consistency has fans absurdly amped for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. While the original rendition of this survival-horror classic is readily available on most platforms, the team hopes to reinvent and restructure the iconic moments of Resident Evil 4 with this iteration. Leon’s infamous battles against the Los Ganados are already looking better than ever.

The Last of Us Part I

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: PlayStation

Release Date: PS5: September 2, 2022 | PC - TBA

The groundbreaking horror drama from Naughty Dog, The Last of Us, is getting a shiny new remake in 2022. Considering this PS3 title was already remastered for PS4, fans have questioned its necessity, but Naughty Dog ensures players that the enhanced version will shine and is being rebuilt from the ground up. The reveal trailer showcases meaningful graphical upgrades that add heightened realism to the intense narrative. If you've never played The Last of Us, September seems like a great time to give it a go. And if you don't have a PS5, it's also coming to PC, although we don't have a date for that yet.

The Last of Us Part I Re-experience the dramatic beginning of The Last of Us series with new visuals and gameplay built from the ground up. Coming first to PS5 in September 2022.

Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: EA

Release Date: January 27, 2023

The undisputed king of sci-fi horror has been on a lengthy hiatus since the launch of Dead Space 3 back in 2013. Despite delivering an excellent trilogy, Visceral Games was shuttered following a shift in priorities from publisher EA. However, fans of Issac Clarke have newfound hope for the franchise, thanks to a remake of the original Dead Space set to release next year. A series of developer diaries demonstrate the lengths to which Motive Studios intends to enrich the audio, visuals, and gameplay. Fans are eager to see how EA and company recreate this beloved third-person horror title. You can also still play the original on Xbox Game Pass if you don't want to wait.

System Shock

Developer: Nightdive Studios

Publisher: Prime Matter

Release Date: TBA

Another exciting reboot in the works comes from the team at Nightdive Studios, developers of the Quake and DOOM 64 remasters. This reboot is being made in collaboration with the original developers of System Shock and aims to deliver a fresh, faithful take on the cult PC hit. While it was designed with original fans in mind, modern upgrades can hopefully help System Shock find a contemporary audience. Mechanics and themes from the original entry inspired genre-defining games like Bioshock, so expectations with this reboot are understandably quite high.

Dead Space-likes

(Image credit: Krafton)

The absence of Dead Space certainly left a black, hole-shaped void in the horror community. Thankfully, it appears a lot of developers, including some of the original ones, have taken to the task of plugging this nightmarish sci-fi horror hole. Recently, we’ve been introduced to a shocking number of horror games that clearly pull inspiration from Dead Space, and a lot of them are coming out over the next year.

The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: KRAFTON

Release Date: December 2, 2022

The Callisto Protocol is the highly-anticipated spiritual successor to Dead Space, developed by Striking Distance Studios and led by original series creator Glen Schofield. This ambitious sci-fi horror game maintains its predecessor's tense atmosphere, disgusting humanoid monstrosities, and futuristic weaponry while introducing a host of gruesome new features. The relentless and graphic tastes of Callisto Protocol's gameplay we've seen so far powerfully establish the importance of this upcoming survival horror title. For gore-hounds, this game isn't pulling any punches, and it might just be what Dead Space fans have been looking for.

The Callisto Protocol Serving as a spiritual successor of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol packs plenty of alien monstrosities, gruesome gore, and sci-fi horror. Prepare for plenty of blood this holiday.

ROUTINE

Developer: Lunar Software

Publishers: Raw Fury

Release Date: TBA

Originally announced over 10 years ago, Routine was re-revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022. While it focuses less on organic organisms and more on repulsive robots, our latest taste of this sci-fi horror game seems to check a lot of the Dead Space boxes. The latest trailer carefully sets the haunting tone and gives us a glimpse at the abominations players will encounter. Routine shows some serious promise with compelling visuals and iconic DOOM composer Mick Gordon handling the soundtrack.

Fort Solis

Developers: Fallen Leaf Studio and Black Drakkar Games

Publisher: TBA

Release Date: TBA

Fort Solis is another atmospheric sci-fi horror game set in the dark confines of space. This seemingly evocative title seems to emphasize the physical and emotional toll of isolation, positioning itself as a worthwhile experience for fans of claustrophobic corridors and cumbersome space suits. Fallen Leaf Studio and Black Drakkar Games aim to deliver a powerful narrative experience featuring an all-star voice cast with Roger Clark, Julia Brown, and Troy Baker. In space, no one can hear you scream "you can hate or you can create."

Body horror haunts

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There's one particular sub-genre of horror that spits in the face of conventional anatomy. Body horror video games are typically a carnival of blood, gore, and unnatural oddities. If you like people's body parts attached and in their proper positions, these games probably aren't for you. However, fans of the more grotesque side of horror should keep their eyeballs skewered on these titles.

ILL

Developer: Team CLOUT

Publisher: Team CLOUT

Release Date: TBA

ILL looks absolutely disgusting. From face-splitting humanoids to crab-like husks of flesh, this gruesome first-person shooter from Team CLOUT invokes the haunting body horror stylings of John Carpenter's The Thing. ILL has been in development for several years and a handful of trailers exhibit the bold ambitions of this small development team. There's no official release date yet, but the tiny bits of gameplay I've seen have me eagerly awaiting this stomach-turning horror title.

Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publishers: Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Inspired by the works of H. R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński, Scorn oozes with disturbing originality. Everything in this upcoming survival horror game pulsates and pustulates from the weapons you wield to the environments you explore. Tendrils, pregnant beasts, and contorted limbs are just the beginning. Bio-architecture fills these stirring environments and makes the Alien-styled influences impossible to ignore. Scorn is truly shaping up to be a horror title unlike any other.

Scorn Scorn is a surrealist nightmare inspired by the works of H. R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński. With bizarre living weapons, this upcoming horror title is looking refreshingly unique.

Autopsy Simulator

Developer: Woodland Games

Publisher: Team17

Release Date: November 2022

Part human dissection sim, part atmospheric horror title, Autopsy Simulator throws players in the messy shoes of a practice pathologist. Created in collaboration with forensic doctors, the team at Woodland Games hopes to develop a horrifying yet slightly educational release. Details on what the overarching narrative entails remain a mystery, but if it's anything like The Autopsy of Jane Doe, I'll be all in. Grab some gloves and prepare to get your hands dirty.

Slitterhead

Developer: Bokeh Game Studio

Publisher: TBA

Release Date: TBA

Slitterhead is an action-oriented take on body horror from the twisted mind of Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill and the new Bokeh Game Studio. Set in an original setting that fuses the aesthetics of 1980s and 90s Hong Kong, players will battle monstrous creatures that mimic the appearance of humans. Toyama is known for crafting some of the most nightmarish creatures in video game history, so his attachment to the project has many fans excited (editor's note: me included). Little is officially known about Slitterhead, but this is one to watch given the pedigree of its developers.

Big-brain bangers

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Psychological horror is a revered video game sub-genre that can tackle serious topics. Transformative titles like Silent Hill and Condemned: Criminal Origins have graced these hallowed halls. While countless teams have dedicated themselves to effectively capturing this atmospheric magic, successfully providing subtle scares is no easy feat. Here are some upcoming horror titles for the modern big-brained individual.

Paranoid

Developer: Madmind Studio

Publisher: Madmind Studio

Release Date: TBA

With a remarkable visual presentation full of disturbing imagery and noir-inspired moods, Paranoid from Madmind Studio has all the makings of a quintessential psychological horror title. A tragedy from our protagonist Jack's past returns to his life and forces him to abandon his reclusive lifestyle to get answers. The trailers are charged with striking and freakish explorations of the human psyche. Paranoid is shaping up to be one hell of a trip.

Layers of Fears

Developers: Bloober Team, Anshar Studios

Publisher: Bloober Team

Release Date: Early 2023

Elevating the fundamentals of the psychological horror genre, Bloober Team describes Layers of Fears as a "psychedelic horror chronicle." Witness the haunting visions of a collection of artists whose obsession with their craft extends beyond the realms of reality. As the third entry in this notable psychological horror series, players familiar with the predecessors expect fantastical descents into madness. Built in Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fears should be a feast for the eyes.

Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Release Date: Q4 2022

Atomic Heart has firmly established a spot on my most anticipated video games list, looking to blend elements from Bioshock and Wolfenstein. While arguably more action than horror, this surreal FPS from Mundfish still packs in plenty of repulsive mutants, monsters, and robots. Unforgettable visuals are effectively sprinkled throughout every trailer we've seen, and over-the-top weaponry seems to elevate the overall gameplay. There's no denying the intoxicating possibilities of this surrealist fever dream.

Unholy

Developer: Duality Games

Publisher: Duality Games

Release Date: 2022

Unholy is a horror stealth game set on a desolate planet. In this gruesome narrative-driven title, players guide Saidah as she desperately searches for her abducted child while a mysterious plague slowly kills and distorts the human race's last survivors. Maniacs and terrifying beasts will ensure your rescue mission isn't a walk in the park. Unholy's unique locales and otherworldly entities have made it standout amongst the pack, and we're looking forward to see what it has in store.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Release Date: 2023

After over a decade, we are inching closer to the release of the highly anticipated sequel to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the Exclusion Zone has dramatically changed. Unpredictable mutants and deadly anomalies make day-to-day survival a grueling chore. The scope, scale, and aspirations for this follow-up from GSC Game World are undeniably impressive. After development delays due to the Russian invasion, supporters are eager to see this team return to doing what they love.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl The highly anticipated sequel to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl is coming in 2023. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl aims to be dramatically bigger and bolder than its predecessor.

Shared scares

(Image credit: Windows Central)

What's better than turning out the lights, putting on your best pair of headphones, and mentally preparing for an onslaught of scares? Sharing that dreadful experience with friends! Thanks to the popularity of multiplayer-focused horror titles like Dead by Daylight and Left 4 Dead, the variety of upcoming co-op and PVP titles is rather bountiful. Let's dissect some upcoming frightful games for players who want to share the scares.

Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games Ltd

Publisher: Newnight

Release Date: October 2022

Expanding upon the formula of the original title, Sons of the Forest looks like a big, bold successor. In this expansive, open-world survival horror simulator, you and some friends must scavenge resources and defeat haunting, mutated creatures to survive. Fans of The Forest loved the title's distinctive focus on withstanding onslaughts of cannibalistic foes and this successor plans to bring more horrific beasts into the fold. With enhanced crafting and combat, Sons of the Forest is looking to be a fascinating multiplayer horror project.

The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publishers: Red Barrels

Release Date: TBA

In The Outlast Trials, up to four players endure a series of cruel and unusual experiments conducted by the Murkoff Corporation. While this upcoming title is the fourth entry in the series, The Outlast Trials serves as Red Barrel's first foray into multiplayer-centric horror. Players are captured and treated as human guinea pigs, and you've been subjected to physical and emotional torture in the name of science. In order to survive The Outlast Trials, you must endure and overcome these disturbing experiments.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: IllFonic

Release Date: TBA

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an asymmetrical horror multiplayer game that pits four Ghostbusters against one troublesome spirit. Wield iconic ghost-hunting tools like your proton pack and P.K.E. Meter to track and ultimately catch this rogue supernatural entity. With a host of fan-favorite characters and creatures, this quirky horror title promises plenty of fan service. While it might not be overtly terror-inducing, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed looks like some good old-fashioned multiplayer fun.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Developer: Sumo Nottingham

Publisher: Gun Interactive

Release Date: 2023

This upcoming video game adaptation of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre is another asymmetrical horror multiplayer game worth putting on your radar. Unlike many other genre contemporaries, the unfortunate victims of this nightmare must face off against multiple antagonists. This comes from the folks responsible for the cult asymmetrical multiplayer title Friday the 13th and fans of the genre are enthusiastic for Gun Interactive's next attempt. Will your group of four heroes survive against Leatherface and his demented family members? We’ll find out in 2023.

Bonus - Evil Dead: The Game

Developers: Saber Interactive, Boss Team Games

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Release Date: May 13, 2022

While Evil Dead: The Game was technically released in May, this excellent multiplayer horror title from Saber Interactive has a healthy roadmap of planned content, starting with the addition of Castle Kandar this summer. It also currently has at least one season pass in the works. With outstanding visuals, excellent moment-to-moment gameplay, and surprisingly deep strategy, Evil Dead: The Game is one of my favorite asymmetrical horror games right now. If you haven't given this title a try, it's well worth diving into as we wait for more content.

Evil Dead: The Game Group up with Ash and an assortment of iconic characters from the Evil Dead universe to take down the demonic forces in Evil Dead: The Game. Or wreak havoc as the Kandarian demon. Experience this fantastic multiplayer horror title.

A gruesome buffet is on the way

The future of horror video games is looking exceptionally bright. An enormous variety of developers and publishers are going all-in on crafting authentically dreadful experiences for players. A sub-genre once considered a niche risk by many companies is now a shining beacon of creative possibilities. It feels like almost every day I stumble upon a new horror title that earnestly catches my eye.

We'll continue expanding and evolving our upcoming horror video games collection. If you're looking for something spooky to play in the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the best horror games available now. With a massive slate of haunting titles on the horizon, it's a fantastic time to be a fan of this genre. Here's to a genuinely stacked 2022 and 2023.