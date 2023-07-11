The 7 BEST Xbox game deals I've found during Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is here, that means tons of products sold on Amazon are heavily discounted for a limited time. What you may not realize, though, is that this applies to a variety of different Xbox games, too. In fact, from now until the conclusion of the Prime Day sales event, several of the latest and greatest titles are available for some of their lowest ever prices.

I've thoroughly scoured every nook and cranny of the Amazon storefront in an effort to track down the top Xbox game deals, and I can tell you one thing: if you're looking for something new to play, there's plenty to be excited about. Here are the seven best Xbox game deals I've found this Prime Day.

Elden Ring: was $59.95 , now $39.99 at Amazon This Prime Day discount on 2022's Game of the Year isn't the largest I've seen, but the fact it's available at all is awesome since Elden Ring almost never goes on sale. If you haven't jumped into the Lands Between yet, now is the time! Price Check: Walmart $49.94 ✅Pros: Incredible open world, amazing replayability, satisfying combat, rich lore ❌Cons: More difficult than many games, PvP isn't as good as Dark Souls 3

Yakuza Like a Dragon: was $59.99 , now $8.99 at Amazon This was one of 2020's biggest hits that nobody saw coming, and is one of the best JRPGs you can play today. Most of the combat is arguably a bit too easy, but it's still a ton of fun, the story is great, and there's plenty of content to engage with. Price Check: Best Buy $12.49 ✅Pros: Enjoyable combat, great story, tons of content ❌Cons: The game is a bit too easy, if you ask me

Back 4 Blood: was $59.99 , now $9.99 at Amazon Turtle Rock Studios' spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead has an active and dedicated community, and getting it for just $10 is an absolute steal. It's surprisingly difficult — you'll struggle at first, for sure — but once you get used to the challenge, it becomes clear it's one of the best modern co-op zombie shooters. Price Check: GameStop $9.99 ✅Pros: Thrilling co-op gameplay, deck-building adds lots of replayability, tons of different guns ❌Cons: No traditional L4D-style Versus PvP, may be too tough for some

Dying Light 2: was $59.99 , now $24.99 at Amazon The sequel to the popular 2015 parkour-focused zombie title features lots of tense risk vs. reward gameplay, along with strong combat and nice visuals. The story is average and some quests are a bit repetitive, but overall, Dying Light 2 is great. Price Check: Best Buy $59.99 ✅Pros: Tense parkour-focused gameplay, great combat, looks awesome ❌Cons: Story is hit or miss, quests and activities could use more variety

Forza Horizon 5: was $59.99 , now $29.99 at Amazon If you're after an unparalleled open world racing experience, look no further than Forza Horizon 5. Giving you the freedom to explore a gorgeous rendition of Mexico with countless cars and enjoy a wide variety of online multiplayer modes, it's undeniably one of the best Xbox games available. Price Check: Best Buy $47.99 ✅Pros: Absolutely gorgeous visuals and incredible sound, a rich open world to explore, tons of cars, multiple online modes ❌Cons: A few missing features like first-person 900-degree rotation and options for headlights and turn signals

Atomic Heart: was $69.99 , now $47.49 at Amazon Atomic Heart takes place in an alternate reality in which the Soviet Union won World War II with advanced technological developments. Though the story quality is inconsistent, the exploration, combat, and puzzle gameplay loop is great and the narrative overall is intriguing. Price Check: Best Buy $58.99 ✅Pros: Intriguing narrative and setting, great graphics, strong varied gameplay loop ❌Cons: Writing is inconsistent, game lacks cohesive focus

A Plague Tale Requiem: was $59.99 , now $37.99 at Amazon This follow-up to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of 2022's finest games, and is a must-play for fans of action-adventure stealth titles with some horror thrown in the mix. You can look forward to beautiful graphics and audio, a phenomenal story, and more gameplay options than its predecessor. Price Check: GameStop $39.99 ✅Pros: Stunning visuals and audio, impeccable storytelling, many new gameplay options to take advantage of ❌Cons: NPCs in the world are a bit too static, performance could be better

What I would choose

Elden Ring was 2022's Game of the Year, and is an absolute must-play. (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

All seven of these titles are some of the best Xbox games you can play right now, and I strongly recommend picking all of them up. With that said, you'll want to pick the games you'll enjoy most if you don't have the budget for that. Here, I'll help you do just that.

If you're looking for a challenge, you can't go wrong with Elden Ring or Back 4 Blood. The former is an amazing open world adventure that will wow you with its secrets and encourages plenty of exploration and buildcrafting experimentation, while the latter is a tight co-op experience that demands careful teamwork and strategy. Both games can be mastered with patience and practice, making it extremely satisfying to overcome what they throw at you. Dying Light 2 offers a healthy dose of difficulty, too; surviving the zombie apocalypse isn't easy.

On the flip side of things, you'll love Forza Horizon 5 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon if you'd prefer something more laid-back. Racing through Mexico in Forza and admiring the game's stunning scenery is incredibly relaxing, and Yakuza has a great story and enjoyable side activities you can progress through and try out at your own pace.

Lastly, both A Plague Tale: Requiem and Atomic Heart are perfect for folks after a fantastic story or deep lore to get engrossed in, respectively. The former has some of the best moving and emotional writing in all gaming, while the latter's setting and themes are deeply intriguing (even if the execution of the story itself can be hit or miss).