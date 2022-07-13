Here are the 6 best DDR5 RAM Prime Day deals we've found

DDR5 memory offers improved performance and power efficiency compared to last-generation DDR4, but for a long time, buying it was a bad idea since it was ludicrously expensive. That is no longer the case, however, as the price of DDR5 has gone significantly down over the course of 2022. Though still pricier than DDR4 kits, the new generation of RAM is actually reasonably affordable now (in most cases, anyway).

If you've been looking to pick up some DDR5 for a new PC build, now is the time to do so. In addition to the recent price reductions, the Prime Day sales event is also live. There are several awesome DDR5 RAM Prime Day deals available that we highly recommend taking advantage of, as you probably won't see discounts like these again for a long time. Here's a collection of six of the best Prime Day deals on DDR5 that we've found, including the CORSAIR Vengeance for over $100 off (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) CORSAIR Vengeance DDR5-5200 | $285 $180 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 32GB kit is a great way to reap the benefits of DDR5 without spending too much. The 5200MHz performance is great, and the lack of RGB also makes these DIMMs a great choice for minimalistic builds.

(opens in new tab) CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 | $350 $270 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you'd prefer something flashier than CORSAIR's Vengeance modules, consider this 32GB kit of Dominator Platinum RGB RAM. It offers the same excellent performance, but also features fancy RGB lights you can customize with CORSAIR's iCUE software.

(opens in new tab) CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5600 (White) | $345 $315 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Have a white-themed build you need some memory for? The white version of CORSAIR's Dominator RGB 32GB RAM is also on sale this Prime Day, and it also has a slightly higher clock speed of 5600MHz as well.

(opens in new tab) G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series DDR5-6000 | $360 $320 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want peak performance, look no further than this 32GB kit of G.SKILL's Trident Z5 RGB memory. It achieves the incredible speed of 6000MHz, and also comes with stylish RGB lighting.

(opens in new tab) Crucial RAM DDR5-4800 | $193 $145 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Crucial's offering doesn't look like much, but for under $150 you're getting 32GB of 4800MHz DDR5. It may not look fancy or have the highest clock speed, but the sheer bang-for-your-buck value here is fantastic regardless.

(opens in new tab) Crucial RAM Laptop DDR5-4800 | $205 $138 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Don't forget that you can slot some DDR5 into laptops that support it, too! Crucial has a 32GB DIMM of laptop 4800MHz DDR5 for sale this Prime Day, which we highly recommend if you need to add memory to a gaming or workstation laptop.

Looking for some other components to pair with your shiny new kit of cutting edge DDR5? Don't miss our coverage of all the best Prime Day deals on PC parts, as you can snag CPUs, PSUs, SSDs, and even GPUs for a great price.