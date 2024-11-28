The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is usually a splurge. Right now, it's a steal. Save big on the best Surface Pro keyboard this Black Friday.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard supports wireless connectivity, is reinforced with extra carbon fiber, and has a haptic trackpad.

Surface Pro Flex Keyboard detached from Surface Pro 11 overlayed with a Black Friday deal graphic.
The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard can be used when attached or wirelessly through Bluetooth. (Image credit: Future)

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is a luxury purchase, but this Black Friday, it's a no-brainer. A $70 discount on the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard makes the best keyboard for the Surface Pro 11 — and some older Surface Pro devices — much more affordable. The keyboard's flexibility lives up to its name, supporting both attached and wireless use, and now, Best Buy is being flexible with the price too.

Surface Pro Flex KeyboardWas: $349.99Now: $279.99 at Best Buy
Such a flex

Surface Pro Flex Keyboard
Was: $349.99
Now: $279.99 at Best Buy

"Whether you find value in these features in the new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is up to you. As a regular user of Surface Pro, I found these features to be an exciting evolution of this series, and I highly recommend the Flex Keyboard if you can afford it." — Zac Bowden, Senior Editor

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅Perfect for: People who want the best Surface Pro experience, including having the option to use a keyboard when attached or detached.

❌Avoid if: You already have a Surface Pro keyboard you are happy with or if you are on a budget.

Battery: Up to 41 hours. Trackpad: Surface precision haptic touchpad. Backlit keys: ✅ Compatibility: Surface Pro 11, Surface Pro 10, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 8. Launch date: 2024

👉See at: Best Buy

Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

💰Price check: $299.99 at Newegg

🤩Alternative deal: $90 off Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen

What is the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard?

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard includes a touchpad with customizable haptics. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

When Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11, the company also unveiled the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. That accessory marks the biggest jump in functionality and design seen in the Surface lineup in years, if not ever. The keyboard can be used when connected or wirelessly, features a haptic touchpad, and is reinforced with extra layers of carbon fiber for durability. It also keeps the best bits of previous Surface keyboards, such as a slot for the Surface Slim Pen that charges the stylus and a lip on the keyboard that can be folded back to prop up the device at a comfortable angle.

In our Surface Pro 11 review, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard "outstanding," a "game changer," and "fantastic."

The Surface Pro 11 as a whole earned a perfect 5/5 in our review. Within that piece is a scorecard that has subsections, including a standalone score for the keyboard and touchpad. I doubt you'll be surprised to hear that the Surface Pro 11's keyboard and touchpad earned a 5/5 as well.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is a great pickup if you took advantage of a Black Friday deal on the Surface Pro 11. But you don't need the latest Surface to use the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. The accessory is also compatible with the Surface Pro 10, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Pro 8.

How much does the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard cost?

When Microsoft announced the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, many were taken aback by the price. The accessory retails at $349.99, which is quite expensive for a keyboard and much more costly than previous Surface keyboards.

I argued that there was a method to the madness since more affordable Surface keyboards still work with the Surface Pro 11. In other words, Microsoft effectively added a premium option to the Surface Pro family without taking away budget-friendly choices. Not everyone agreed, however, arguing that the device was overpriced even if more options were available.

Well, the price isn't as much of a factor right now. With a Black Friday deal slashing the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard to $279.99, the accessory is $70 less than its retail price. That's not exactly cheap, but it makes the keyboard a better bargain.

