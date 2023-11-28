Need Microsoft Office or a Microsoft 365 subscription? Get these deals with BestBuy Plus or Total Membership before they're gone!

Microsoft Office is a staple for every student and business professional, and right now, you can get Microsoft 365 for a discount through the BestBuy membership program. BestBuy is a great place to order items. You can usually order online and pick it up in two hours. Returns are also hassle-free, easy, and instant.

Moreover, Best Buy memberships can get free two-day shipping, more significant discounts, and a generous 60-day return window. Don't know about how that works? Read our My Best Buy memberships explained: Plus and Total price, rewards, and more for more info! Pick up a membership to save on Microsoft 365 for the holidays.

Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month | was $69.99 now $59.99 at BestBuy for Plus or Total Members



Enjoy a $10 discount on a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 and enjoy the productivity and creativity available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, soon with more feature-heavy Copilot integration to make your life easier through generative AI. THESE DO STACK FOR CURRENT SUBSCRIBERS.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to access the best Microsoft apps and use Microsoft's exciting new Copilot integrations to make workflows more efficient with AI in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. ❌Avoid it if: You want to just pay a one-time payment and don't want to worry about a subscription, or if you don't want any Copilot integration and want the base apps. 💰Price check: $69.99 at Amazon 👀Which should I buy? Office 2021 vs. Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 Family 12-Month (Up to 6 people) | was $99.99 now $89.99 at BestBuy for Plus or Total Members



If you aren't familiar with family plans yet, you might be missing out on some of the best deals in the subscription service landscape. For just $30 more a year than the personal plan, you can invite 5 other people to enjoy the perks of Microsoft 365, and split the bill or have the others shout you a meal to cover their portion. THESE DO STACK FOR CURRENT SUBSCRIBERS.

✅Perfect for: Anybody who needs Microsoft 365 and has a few friends or family who could benefit from it as well, added bonus if they offer to split the bill. ❌Avoid it if: You, like me, are the only person you know who has a need for Microsoft 365 products, but even I could probably find a coworker willing to split the price with me. 💰Price check: $99.99 at Amazon 👀Which should I buy? Office 2021 vs. Microsoft 365

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 | was $149.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy



Get the most essential of all of the Microsoft Office apps in one package, and own it for life for a one-off payment. This will get you Word, Excel and PowerPoint for 1 user and device.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who just wants access to the best Microsoft apps without a monthly or yearly fee, and pay a one-off payment for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. This one doesn't require the BestBuy membership to get the discount. ❌Avoid it if: You need to use over multiple devices or utilize cloud storage, this is a license for one device and one person only. For these features, you'll need a Microsoft 365 subscription. 💰Price check: $109.99 at Amazon 👀Which should I buy? Office 2021 vs. Microsoft 365

More great Cyber Monday deals

What's the difference between Office Home & Student 2021 and Microsoft 365?

The number of deals and perks BestBuy Plus and Total members have enjoyed over the last week has been insane. From more significant discounts on items to having early access to deals. If you haven't picked up a BestBuy Plus or Total Membership, it's a great time, and you can learn all about it from our My Best Buy memberships explained: Plus and Total price, rewards, and more.

Whether you're looking for a personal or family Microsoft 365 subscription or a one-off purchase of Office 2021, BestBuy has deals on them right now. It is a great time to extend your current subscription or start up a new one if you have been struggling with a 3rd party app or Google Docs to try to manage without the superior Office products.

If you haven't used Office in a while, Microsoft is committed to integrating their Copilot AI into everything. Microsoft says that writing, editing, drafting, adjusting tone, voice, and text for an intended audience will all be easier with Copilot integration. These integrations should continue rolling out over the next year, so now is the perfect time to hop back into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

If you aren't interested in a subscription and need Office to write up some capstone papers for school or a memo to your boss about why going back to the office would be the greatest travesty since the replacing of David Tennant as Doctor Who after only 3 seasons, then Office 2021 will work great for you.