My final Cyber Monday purchase is the last thing I'd expect to need in 2024
I forgot I still needed AAA batteries but managed to grab some while they were on sale.
AAA batteries... in 2024? I sat down to write an article today and realized my keyboard was out of power. At first, I went to grab a USB-C cable but then I remembered my keyboard uses AAA batteries. Just about every other device on my desk charges through USB-C, so I had to dig through drawers in my office to see if I had any batteries. It turns out I didn't, so I ordered some through a Cyber Monday deal. If you're in the same boat, you can save some money on AAA batteries through Best Buy.
Energizer batteries (24 pack)
Was: $27.49
Now: $18.49 at Best Buy
These are batteries. Specifically, the pack has 24 AAA batteries.
✅Perfect for: People who like their devices that require batteries to operate.
❌Avoid if: You don't have any devices that need AAA batteries.
Battery type: AAA. Number of batteries: 24. Volts: 1.5. Shelf life: 12 years.
See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
Alternative deal: Duracell AAA batteries (24 pack) for $18.10 at Amazon
Why are there two different pink battery bunnies?
I'm not really sure how much I can say about batteries. AAA batteries are cylindrical, power devices, and work. I'm sure battery tech has improved over the years but the bottom line is they work. In my experience, Energizer and Duracell batteries are the best. I need AAA batteries to keep my Logitech K860 Ergonomic keyboard operating. It's my favorite keyboard of all time, so I'd like to be able to use it.
Rather than bore you with a few paragraphs on the details of the Energizer batteries that are on sale, I thought I'd highlight the fact that there are two different pink bunny battery mascots (I listed the important specs above).
I grew up in a Duracell household. I have no idea why my family bought Duracell batteries, but we did. Duracell commercials focused on firemen saving lives with radios that worked while Energizer ads were more playful, such as Darth Vader running out of power in his lightsaber and the Energizer bunny beating him in a duel.
But wait... did I say Energizer bunny? If you're outside of the United States, you may have asked yourself if Energizer is a US-focused subsidiary of Duracell because Duracell has the true and original pink bunny battery mascot. But nope, Energizer is a separate company that actually
stole parodied the pink bunny featured in Duracell commercials. There's a complex legal battle surrounding the bunnies, but the end result is that the pink bunny battery mascot you're familiar with likely depends on where you live.
In any event, batteries take up space in your drawers but realizing you are out of them is a bad feeling. I grabbed a similar deal in the UK to what Best Buy has to offer and if you're in the US and need AAA batteries, Best Buy has a nice deal on them.
When did Black Friday end?
Black Friday started and ended on Nov. 29, 2024, which was the Friday following Thanksgiving in the United States, also known as the land of the Energizer bunny. Many retailers rebranded deals and discounts under the Cyber Monday banner as soon as Black Friday wrapped up.
When does Cyber Monday end?
Cyber Monday used to be the online-only sibling to Black Friday but the lines between the shopping events have blurred over the years. Nowadays, deals run through the whole weekend and often start weeks before Black Friday. But Cyber Monday deals often end abruptly at the end of Cyber Monday, which is Dec. 2 this year. If you spot a deal you want this Cyber Monday, buy it quickly as the discount may end soon.
