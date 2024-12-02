My final Cyber Monday purchase is the last thing I'd expect to need in 2024

AAA batteries... in 2024? I sat down to write an article today and realized my keyboard was out of power. At first, I went to grab a USB-C cable but then I remembered my keyboard uses AAA batteries. Just about every other device on my desk charges through USB-C, so I had to dig through drawers in my office to see if I had any batteries. It turns out I didn't, so I ordered some through a Cyber Monday deal. If you're in the same boat, you can save some money on AAA batteries through Best Buy.

Why are there two different pink battery bunnies?

Why is There an Energizer Bunny and a Duracell Bunny? - YouTube Watch On

I'm not really sure how much I can say about batteries. AAA batteries are cylindrical, power devices, and work. I'm sure battery tech has improved over the years but the bottom line is they work. In my experience, Energizer and Duracell batteries are the best. I need AAA batteries to keep my Logitech K860 Ergonomic keyboard operating. It's my favorite keyboard of all time, so I'd like to be able to use it.

Rather than bore you with a few paragraphs on the details of the Energizer batteries that are on sale, I thought I'd highlight the fact that there are two different pink bunny battery mascots (I listed the important specs above).

I grew up in a Duracell household. I have no idea why my family bought Duracell batteries, but we did. Duracell commercials focused on firemen saving lives with radios that worked while Energizer ads were more playful, such as Darth Vader running out of power in his lightsaber and the Energizer bunny beating him in a duel.

But wait... did I say Energizer bunny? If you're outside of the United States, you may have asked yourself if Energizer is a US-focused subsidiary of Duracell because Duracell has the true and original pink bunny battery mascot. But nope, Energizer is a separate company that actually stole parodied the pink bunny featured in Duracell commercials. There's a complex legal battle surrounding the bunnies, but the end result is that the pink bunny battery mascot you're familiar with likely depends on where you live.

In any event, batteries take up space in your drawers but realizing you are out of them is a bad feeling. I grabbed a similar deal in the UK to what Best Buy has to offer and if you're in the US and need AAA batteries, Best Buy has a nice deal on them.

