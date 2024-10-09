Ain't nobody got money for Steam Deck or ROG Ally, Xbox on-the-go gaming is far more affordable with Razer Kishi V2 — You can grab it at a discount while this Prime Day deal lasts

I absolutely love my Steam Deck and my ROG Ally. In fact, I use them both weekly, if not daily. However, these PC gaming handhelds are extremely expensive. If you want to game on the go without spending as much money, then the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller is far better for your budget. You simply slide your Android or iOS phone into place, and then you can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming right from a device you already own while having access to the necessary joysticks, triggers, and buttons.



Right now, thanks to a Prime Day deal, the Razer Kishi V2 is discounted a massive 43% off, making it only $56.99 at Amazon. That's a whole lot cheaper than the ROG Ally deal (which is a good discount), but still makes this handheld a whopping $549.99 at Best Buy. My wallet wants to cry just thinking about it.

Xbox gaming on the go without spending hundreds of dollars

A Razer Kishi V2 is also an excellent alternative to the $350 Nintendo Switch OLED. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

Like I said before, I'm a big fan of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. Hell, even the Nintendo Switch is cheaper than all of these, but still costs $300, which is also expensive. That's why the Razer Kishi V2 is an excellent alternative for those who want to play games on the go. It's especially good for Xbox fans as long as you have an Xbox Game Pass membership so you can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud.

Razer Kishi V2 specs Compabitility: Android | iOS

Connection: USB-C | Lightning

Charging: Pass-through charging

Battery life: None

Clickable thumbstick: Yes



Our own Jez Corden wrote our Razer Kishi V2 review and in it he said that "This is the best way to experience Android gaming on the go right now, whether it's native games, Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass, or another similar service." This convenience is due to the Kishi V2's fantastic design and excellent controls. Of course, if you have an iPhone, you can get a similarly awesome experience from the iOS version of the Razer Kishi V2. Just make sure you purchase the correct version from Amazon.

If you purchase the Android version fo the Kishi V2, it features a USB-C connection and you just have to pull the two halve of the controller apart and then slide your phone onto the USB-C. The clamp-like design of the accessory then pulls the controller halves together and holds your phone in place.

Meanwhile, the iOS version features a Lighting connection and works the same way. Once your phone is installed, all you have to do is open a game on your phone that supports controllers and you're good to use the Kishi V2's joysticks and buttons.

Continuing to talk about the Razer Kishi V2, Jez points out that the controls all feel really good to use and the buttons press down in a satisfying way. The backside of the controller features textured grips to prevent the accessory from slipping from your hands, which is important if you're in the middle of a tense moment. Jez does note that the middle part that goes behind your phone doesn't feel as sturdy

