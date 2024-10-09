Ain't nobody got money for Steam Deck or ROG Ally, Xbox on-the-go gaming is far more affordable with Razer Kishi V2 — You can grab it at a discount while this Prime Day deal lasts
Simply place your phone into the Razer Kishi V2, and then you'll be able to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming without paying as much for a PC gaming handheld.
I absolutely love my Steam Deck and my ROG Ally. In fact, I use them both weekly, if not daily. However, these PC gaming handhelds are extremely expensive. If you want to game on the go without spending as much money, then the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller is far better for your budget. You simply slide your Android or iOS phone into place, and then you can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming right from a device you already own while having access to the necessary joysticks, triggers, and buttons.
Right now, thanks to a Prime Day deal, the Razer Kishi V2 is discounted a massive 43% off, making it only $56.99 at Amazon. That's a whole lot cheaper than the ROG Ally deal (which is a good discount), but still makes this handheld a whopping $549.99 at Best Buy. My wallet wants to cry just thinking about it.
Razer Kishi V2 | was $99.99 now $56.99 at Amazon
All you have to do is slide your phone into this controller accessory and then start up any cloud games you want to play. As long as the game offers controller support, you should be able to use the buttons and joysticks to enjoy games. Overall, the design feels great to hold, and the buttons and controls work very nicely.
👀See at: Amazon for Android | Amazon for iPhone
🎮 Alternative option: Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition at Amazon
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a gaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming but is on a budget.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want a more powerful gaming handheld that can run and store games locally.
🔍 Our experience: Razer Kishi V2 review
💰Price check: $59.99 at Best Buy | $79.16 at Walmart
🧠 Pairs with: Xbox Game Pass membership
🤔Why Amazon Prime? This deal is an Amazon Prime membership exclusive, but with that you're also getting free, fast shipping on millions of items, exclusive discounts all year round, and tons of extra perks like movie, TV, and music streaming, eBooks, and much more. You can sign-up for Amazon Prime with a 30-day trial for free at Amazon.
Xbox gaming on the go without spending hundreds of dollars
Like I said before, I'm a big fan of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. Hell, even the Nintendo Switch is cheaper than all of these, but still costs $300, which is also expensive. That's why the Razer Kishi V2 is an excellent alternative for those who want to play games on the go. It's especially good for Xbox fans as long as you have an Xbox Game Pass membership so you can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud.
Compabitility: Android | iOS
Connection: USB-C | Lightning
Charging: Pass-through charging
Battery life: None
Clickable thumbstick: Yes
Our own Jez Corden wrote our Razer Kishi V2 review and in it he said that "This is the best way to experience Android gaming on the go right now, whether it's native games, Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass, or another similar service." This convenience is due to the Kishi V2's fantastic design and excellent controls. Of course, if you have an iPhone, you can get a similarly awesome experience from the iOS version of the Razer Kishi V2. Just make sure you purchase the correct version from Amazon.
If you purchase the Android version fo the Kishi V2, it features a USB-C connection and you just have to pull the two halve of the controller apart and then slide your phone onto the USB-C. The clamp-like design of the accessory then pulls the controller halves together and holds your phone in place.
Meanwhile, the iOS version features a Lighting connection and works the same way. Once your phone is installed, all you have to do is open a game on your phone that supports controllers and you're good to use the Kishi V2's joysticks and buttons.
Continuing to talk about the Razer Kishi V2, Jez points out that the controls all feel really good to use and the buttons press down in a satisfying way. The backside of the controller features textured grips to prevent the accessory from slipping from your hands, which is important if you're in the middle of a tense moment. Jez does note that the middle part that goes behind your phone doesn't feel as sturdy
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for these deals?
You'll need an Amazon Prime membership for any Amazon deals marked with the red "Prime Big Deal" tag (Amazon's offered free trial counts) on their store page, but not for any other discounts visible on the seller's website. None of the deals from other retailers listed here require other kinds of memberships, either, though you can get benefits like free shipping with Walmart Plus, Target Circle, My Best Buy, and the like.
When does October Prime Day end?
Amazon's October Prime Day will last until 11:59 p.m. PT on October 9, at which point the event will officially conclude.
How long will these deals last?
While it's likely that many of the Amazon-specific "Prime Big Deals" will go offline when October Prime Day itself does, several of them might remain available for a period of time after the event's conclusion. The same is true for discounts on other storefronts, so keep that in mind (though I don't recommend banking on stragglers sticking around).
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).