LIVE Black Friday Xbox deals: huge savings on Series X, S games, gaming headsets, accessories, and more

(Image credit: LG | Amazon) LG Class C2 OLED evo 4K Smart TV 42" $1,300 $899.99 at Best Buy | Amazon Some of the best gaming TVs for years have been LG's C-Class OLEDs, which are highly sought after but often passed over because of their premium price tag. For Black Friday, the entire range of LG's latest high-end OLED smart TVs is getting a hefty price cut to help interested purchases get one in their home. The smallest 42" model is available for only $900, while those with deeper wallets can splurge on the massive 83" and enjoy a discount of $1,300 off. The LG Class C2 OLED line of 4K smart TVs does not offer free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or controllers like Samsung's competing S95B line, and these sets don't support Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming (yet). Still, these incredible TVs fully support and take advantage of everything the Xbox Series X and S current-gen consoles can throw at them, including 4K gaming at 120 FPS with VRR and HDR, courtesy of the advanced HDMI 2.1 ports. LG's industry-leading OLED evo panels offer stunning brightness levels combined with pitch blacks for a gorgeous, practically perfect picture. Plus, LG offers its C2 TVs in far more sizes than Samsung's S95B, letting you customize your order for your setup and your budget. If you purchase the TV from Amazon, you'll get Amazon Alexa baked in, while the same models from Best Buy and other retailers will include Google Assistant support. If you want the ultimate TV for native console gaming with Xbox Series X|S, this is it! — Zachary Boddy (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Class S95B 4K OLED Quantum Dot Smart TV 55" + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & Xbox Wireless Controller $2,100 $1,449.99 at Samsung

Samsung Class S95B 4K OLED Quantum Dot Smart TV 55" + Xbox Wireless Controller $1,900 $1,449.99 at Best Buy Samsung makes some of the best TVs money can buy, and one of its very best is enjoying huge savings for Black Friday and the holidays. If you own a current-gen console, especially the beefy Xbox Series X, the Samsung Class S95B is an essentially perfect TV that will take full advantage of your console and all its capabilities. With HDMI 2.1, this TV can play games at native 4K at up to 120 FPS, with HDR and VRR support, ensuring you always have the brightest, most colorful, and smoothest image. This is also an OLED TV with ingenious Quantum Dot technology, providing a stellar picture with perfect blacks and vibrant colors. Even if you don't have an Xbox, this Samsung smart TV natively supports Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That's hundreds of games available with a press of a button, straight from your TV! For Black Friday, you can save 31% on the Samsung Class S95B OLED smart TV, but the savings don't stop there. Samsung is also throwing in a free 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to enable game streaming, and an Xbox Wireless Controller to make it all work. 55-inches not enough? You can upsize to 65" for $250, preserving your 31% savings. If you'd rather buy from Best Buy, you'll still get a free controller, although you'll need to purchase an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription separately. — Zachary Boddy

(Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months $45 $26.59 at CDKeys

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months $45 $40 at Amazon We've mentioned it before, but let's just make it clear: Xbox Game Pass is an excellent way to play games if you own an Xbox. Pay a simple monthly fee that's often way less than the cost of any individual game, especially in a modern world where game prices are increasing, and you get all the games you want as long as you're paying. Sure, there are some big name games that don't make it onto the list. But there are hundreds of other games that'll distract you so long you won't even notice. Of course we see plenty of deals on Game Pass as well, but many of those deals often come straight from Microsoft and are aimed at new subscribers because they want to keep the userbase growing. If you're already a subscriber, the deals are a lot less prevalent. In that case, turn to sites like CDKeys, where you can continue your subscription at a price much smaller than what it would normally cost you. The price fluctuates a lot at these sites, so keep an eye on them for the lowest price. Amazon also has a nice discount on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cards, albeit not nearly as substantial. Still the savings add up, amounting to 1 free month of service for every 9 months you purchase. — J.D. Levite, Zachary Boddy (Image credit: Newegg) Halo Infinite digital code + 3 months PC Game Pass $50 $39.99 at Newegg Here's a pretty simple combo deal that's excellent for Xbox and PC gamers. You get a digital copy of Halo Infinite via an easily accessible code you can just plug into your Xbox. You also get three months of PC Game Pass, which gives you access to hundreds of other games all for free. PC Game Pass normally costs $9.99 a month, so that's $30 in value. And you can find Halo Infinite going for around $20 at Amazon and other retailers. So, all-in-all you're saving about $10 on the bundle. Remember your subscription will continue at its normal price when the three free months are up, so you'll want to decide whether you want to keep it or cancel it before then. — J.D. Levite

(Image credit: Xbox) Xbox Series S + free $50 Target gift card $350 $249.99 at Target

Xbox Series S $300 $249.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Series S $300 $249.99 at Best Buy The Xbox Series S is already one of the best values in gaming, and it's now even more affordable for the holidays with a myriad of Black Friday deals. Those who want to save as much money as possible can pick up the Xbox Series S for its lowest price ever from Dell, while those who prefer freebies can purchase the Xbox Series S from Microsoft and nab a free wired Xbox Stereo Headset worth $60, or from Target and get a free $50 Target gift card to spend on whatever they want. The Xbox Series S is the smaller, less powerful counterpart to the flagship Series X, but it's still a true current-gen console that offers a premium gaming experience for hundreds of optimized titles. Efficient, compact, and with an unbeatable price tag, the Xbox Series S is a must-have addition to any gaming setup. Also, it's coming in a slick new box for the holidays. — Zachary Boddy

(Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central) Xbox Series X $499.99 at Walmart

Xbox Series X bundle From $499.99 at Microsoft The Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful consoles money can buy, but it's often very difficult to find in stock due to high demand. Fortunately, it seems Black Friday has opened up some stock of the Xbox Series X at a handful of retailers, including Walmart. Walmart's stock is liable to be small, and you may need a Walmart+ subscription to take advantage, but this could be your chance to pick up an Xbox Series X of your very own. Microsoft is also offering bundles for the Xbox Series X, which allows you to put together a custom bundle with your console, extra controllers and accessories, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft's Xbox Series X stock isn't guaranteed, either, so it's best to move quickly. — Zachary Boddy (Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox Series X + Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 $680 $639.99 at Dell Know someone who's just ready to dive headfirst into some Xbox competitive gaming this Christmas? Well, here's what they need in one tidy package. Get the full Xbox One X console, an Xbox Series X wireless controller, *and* the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller for the serious gamer. And you save about $20 off since the console itself with the regular controller is about $500 and the Elite Series 2 goes for $180 when not on sale. — J.D. Levite (Image credit: Xbox) Refurbished Xbox Series X console $500 $469.99 at Microsoft We just aren't going to see direct price discounts on the Xbox Series X as it's still selling out at full price. I mean, PlayStation prices are going *up* so let's just thank our lucky stars Microsoft hasn't followed suit yet (and has said before that it doesn't plan to). You can save $30 on a refurbished model direct from Microsoft though where the quality is guaranteed by the store. The company screens, repairs, tests, and cleans every refurb unit. Plus, it even comes with a 12-month warranty so you're covered for a long time to ensure it's in great working condition. — J.D. Levite

(Image credit: Zachary Boddy | Windows Central) Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox $40 $29.99 at Best Buy | Amazon Hate dealing with batteries? I know I do. That's why the Razer Charge Stand for Xbox controllers is an ideal accessory for any new Xbox owner. The Razer Charge Stand is offering a tidy $10 off for Black Friday, which you could spend on a nice snack at Starbucks or a month of Xbox Game Pass instead. The charge docks come in a variety of colors for different types of controllers and sit happily on your desk magnetically charging your Xbox controllers when they're not in use. I've had a bunch of these even from before they were partnered with Razer (they used to be called Controller Gear), and always found them to be among the best Xbox controller charge docks on the market. Plug them into any USB power source, and you're good to go. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: Amazon) Govee LED Lights Strip & Light Bars $170 $84.99 at Amazon I wouldn't say this is specifically an Xbox Series X or Series S deal, but you shouldn't underestimate the power of bias lighting through a light strip or light bars like this to set the mood. You can get these lights to sync with the games you're playing or whatever else you're doing. They can wrap around the back of a monitor or TV and can be adjusted based on the size of your display. It really does add a little something-something to your setup when you're gaming with LEDs set up just right. And Govee has established itself as a quality company in this niche. What you get with the DreamView G1 Pro kit is a 55-inch LED light strip, two 17-inch Light Bars with a Camera, smart home features, music sync, and more. You can read all about this kit in our review which talks all about the good and the bad and how immersive it can be for your gameplay. — J.D. Levite

(Image credit: Windows Central.) Logitech G920 racing wheel for Xbox $300 $199.99 at Best Buy | Amazon A good racing wheel can help you gain an edge in any Xbox racing game, but it can be difficult to know which work best with your Xbox console. Fortunately, one of the greatest racing wheels you can buy, the Logitech G920, is back down to its lowest price of $200 for Black Friday at both Best Buy and Amazon, including its stainless steel floor pedals. The Logitech G920 is a few years old at this point and has a more expensive successor, but it simply can't be beat for quality and value at this price point. With fantastic feedback, a grippy leather wrapping, high-quality controls and paddles, and fantastic support across the best Xbox racing games like Forza Horizon 5, the Logitech G920 at $200 is an unbeatable value for anyone seeking a new racing wheel peripheral. — Zachary Boddy

(Image credit: Xbox) Xbox merch & apparel Up to 25% off at Xbox Gear Shop The official Xbox Gear Shop is running its own Black Friday sale on a wide assortment of licensed Xbox merch, collectibles, and apparel. The entire collection is up to 25% off, and includes plenty of shirts and hoodies, beanies and hats, collectible pins, books and vinyls, and even an exclusive Halo Infinite action figure set. If you've been looking to deck yourself out in some sweet Xbox merch, this is the time to do it. While supplies last, Xbox is also throwing in a free pair of branded Xbox crew socks with the purchase of any sale item. If you get nothing else, at least pick up a collectible pin and get a cozy pair of socks to go with it. — Zachary Boddy

(Image credit: Newegg) Xbox $60 gift card $60 $53.50 with code BFFDAY53 at Newegg If you plan on buying ANYTHING Xbox related, start with this gift card. Buy as many as they'll let you at this discounted price (5 per customer according to the product page). You can spend the card, which you've already saved money on, on other things that are also on sale. Buy new games. Subscribe to Game Pass. You could even put this toward a new Xbox Series X, a console we haven't really seen gone on sale. But with this gift card, you essentially get it discounted even if only by a few bucks. This is a Newegg Shell Shocker deal that's also a part of Newegg's Black Friday sale. Shell Shocker deals are daily deals, which means they usually have a limited quantity and could sell out at any time. Be sure to use the code BFFDAY53 to secure the discount. Grab it while you can. — J.D. Levite

(Image credit: Amazon) Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Boeing Edition $500 $379.99 at Amazon This throttle quadrant and yoke are officially licensed and designed for the Xbox Series S and Series X. They are modeled after the Boeing 787 airliner, too, so you'll feel as close to a real pilot as possible from the comfort of your couch. The system will also work with your PC. This is also the lowest direct price drop we've ever seen. While we haven't reviewed this particular bundle, we have reviewed other systems in the Thrustmaster TCA lineup. These controls tend to feel great with accurate inputs and great build quality. — J.D. Levite