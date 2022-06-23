The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals for 2022

Imagine you finally get the PC of your dreams, whether you bought it prebuilt or put it all together yourself. You love it because it's a beast with a powerful graphics card and storage that will last for years. Everything is slick, and fast, and runs smoothly. But then the best thing you can hook it up to is a display built in the 1980s that you found at a thrift store. None of that glorious power matters one iota if you don't have a computer monitor that's good enough to handle it all!

Choose to make Amazon Prime Day the event that solves that problem for you. We know there are going to be amazing Prime Day monitor deals, which means finding an amazing screen with outstanding specs that won't empty your wallet. If you're already running on a budget because you dumped everything into your PC, that's okay, too. You'd be surprised what you can squeeze out of a monitor on a budget when you shop smart.



These aren't just deals for PC owners, either. Laptops often need external screens to hook up to. Why bother with a dinky 13-inch laptop display when you could be watching in 1080p or more on something twice the size? Many monitors are great for gaming, too, so you can hook up your Xbox Series X or PlayStation as well. Plus smartphones are so powerful these days a monitor can do them justice as well. Monitors are all about connectivity and variety these days, so don't be afraid to hook up all your favorite devices.

AMAZON PRIME DAY Monitor Deals: FAQ

When is Prime Day?

We know thanks to an announcement in June that Amazon Prime Day is July 12-13. It is going to be a monstrous two-day sales event featuring thousands of deals. It won't just be computer monitors on sale. We expect to see laptops, TVs, headphones, and all kinds of electronics. This page here, though, is dedicated solely to computer monitors. We know there are going to be plenty of deals on all sorts of displays ranging from budget monitors to UltraWide 4K displays with USB hubs and OLED panels. The feature sets will be different, and the prices will have quite the range as a result, but everything featured on this page will be on sale.



In fact, you don't have to wait until the big day to start saving. Prime Day always starts early, and Amazon is already kicking off the summer sales extravaganza with quite a few ways to save. We've been monitoring (pardon the pun) screen prices for a while, so we know there are deals out there even as you're reading this. We plan to keep this page updated with all the best prices available starting now.

Do you need Amazon Prime to save?

For the most part, yes. You do need Amazon Prime because Amazon Prime Day is a Prime exclusive event. In particular, you will need it to save at Amazon on the big day. If you don't have Prime already, you should grab the 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) because it will cover you through the middle of July and give you all the same benefits as a paying Prime member.

Whether or not you choose to continue the membership after the trial ends is up to you, and you can cancel it at any time. However, with all the benefits, including free two-day shipping, streaming on Prime Video, and exclusive deals that last long after Prime Day ends, you'll probably get a lot out of it.



That being said, Amazon will not be the only retailer with deals on and around Prime Day. Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, Microsoft, and plenty of other popular online retailers want to get in on the action as well. We will be keeping an eye on those stores for fantastic monitor deals, so you might be able to find what you're looking for without a Prime membership at all.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) It's hard to beat the sort of benefits Prime has, which includes all sorts of shipping options from free two-day shipping to same-day shipping and even two-hour shipping if you're lucky. Plus you can stream Prime Video, get free video games, and even subscribe to your favorite Twitch streamer for free.

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals: What to Expect

Like most electronics, computer monitors come in all shapes and sizes. Subsequently, so do the deals. We've seen budget screens for less than $200 go on sale and huge screens worth thousands drop by a couple hundred all on their own. You can expect to see small portable screens, ultra-wide monitors that give you all the real estate you need in one display, and gaming monitors with adaptive sync and high refresh rates.

We're not talking about no-nothing displays here, either. Look for many of your favorite brands or at least the big names you're sure to recognize. You'll find deals from LG, Dell, Asus, Samsung, and plenty of others here. Many of those deals will come straight from the individual websites, too, including discounts on Alienware monitors at the Dell online store and other ways to save. Especially be on the lookout for limited-time deals, bundles, and coupon code savings from the smaller sites like HP because that's how those sites tend to pass along the savings.

If you're in the market for a computer monitor, the main thing you need to establish is how much you want to spend. We fully expect to see monitors at every price range, so you can get what you need to fit your budget. Look no further than this page for the best deals available right now.

Best computer monitor deals available now

(opens in new tab) Acer KA2 refurb monitor $160 $79.99 at eBay (opens in new tab) This deal comes straight from the Acer refurb store. This is about as budget as you can get, but the specs aren't bad for the price. Get 1080p resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time with HDMI connectivity and 250 nits of brightness.

(opens in new tab) AOC 24-inch monitor $180 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The G2490VX 24-inch monitor includes a frameless design, AMD FreeSync Premium, great color, and more. The specs include 1080p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

(opens in new tab) Dell SE2722H 27-inch monitor $250 $159.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) This display has a 1080p pixel resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate through its HDMI port. It uses a VA panel and has 250 nits of brightness, to..

(opens in new tab) AOC 24G2 24-inch monitor $230 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This display includes a frameless design for better immersion. The specs include 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It also has AMD FreeSync and a 3-year Zero Dead Pixel guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG5 Odyssey monitor $400 $229.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This 27-inch display includes G-Sync compatibility and FreeSync by default. It has a curved screen, 1080p resolution, and a beautiful 240Hz refresh rate. It's a great gaming monitor, especially if this deal price puts it within your budget.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor $350 $239.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) This 27-inch screen has some amazing value for the price. You get 1080p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time all on a VA panel.

(opens in new tab) Dell 24-inch monitor $370 $249.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) The G2422HS includes 1080p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. This is a budget display so you don't quite have the resolution of a more expensive monitor, but the rest of the specifications are well above normal and make this a great gaming screen.

(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear 27-inch monitor $350 $276.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) LG's Ultragear lineup is one of those excellent bang-for-your-buck sort of series. You get great specs, great features like G-Sync compatibility, and all down to a low price.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF gaming monitor $350 $309.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Grab the VG27AQ monitor from Asus with a 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It has AMD FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility and even has VESA mounting so you can hook it up to an arm or wall mount.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M27Q_P monitor $400 $349.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Use the code GBTSP24 to save during checkout. This display includes 1440p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate that can go up to 165Hz. It also has a USB hub with a USB-C port in addition to other connections.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Swift 360Hz monitor $500 $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A fantastic monitor if you're a gamer thanks to that 360Hz refresh rate that'll make every game a smooth experience. It also has USB ports, G-Sync support, a Fast IPS panel for color accuracy and response time, and more.

(opens in new tab) Dell 32-inch USB-C gaming monitor $720 $499.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) The G3223D display has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Throw in a USB hub with USB-C, 400 nits of brightness, DisplayPort, and multiple HDMI ports, and you've got some great value here.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K monitor $800 $539.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Use code SHIVSAMSUNG during checkout to save on the already discounted price. This screen manages to achieve 4K pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate along with adaptive sync for both Nvidia and AMD. It's a wonderful monitor for gaming and media.

(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear 4K monitor $800 $636 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The 27GN950-B 27-inch monitor includes LG's fancy Nano IPS display that gives you a super fast 1ms response time with beautiful color and image quality. It's also G-Sync compatible and has a 4K pixel resolution.

(opens in new tab) Dell 32-inch 4K monitor $1,100 $749.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) You can get this fantastic G3223Q gaming monitor down to a really nice price right now if it fits your budget. The screen's specs include 4K pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It has a USB hub, 600 nits of brightness at its peak, and more.