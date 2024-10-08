This 27-inch FHD 180Hz gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync was already a bargain, but this anti-Prime Day deal makes it a steal
With a 1080p display, helpful gaming features, and a tilting stand, this gaming monitor is a fantastic budget option.
If you're into PC gaming, then you know that a good gaming monitor can be very expensive. Thankfully, there are some really excellent options at lower prices and when we are lucky, we can even find those on sale sometimes. That's the case with the LG 27" UltraGear Gaming Monitor. It usually sells for $159.99, but right now thanks to an anti-Prime Day sale, it is only $129.99 at Walmart.
LG 27" UltraGear Gaming Monitor (27GS40W)| was $159.99 now $129.00 at Walmart
This 180Hz gaming monitor features a 27-inch FHD display and comes with AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing. Visuals look nice and crisp thanks to the 1920 x 1080 resolution. You'll be able to make use of the HDMI port, DisplayPort, and headphone jack.
👀See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a budget gaming monitor.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want an OLED gaming monitor.
💰Price check: $129.99 at Newegg | Sold out at Amazon | $249.99 at Best Buy
A great gaming monitor at a low price
There are plenty of gaming monitors on the market right now, as evidenced by our list of the best gaming monitors. However, many of these beautiful displays tend to be extremely costly. That's why big deal days like Amazon Prime Day are a great time to snag a discounted monitor.
Resolution: 1920x1080
Screen size: 27-inches, 16:9
Refresh rate: 180Hz
Response time: 5ms
Extra features: AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabilizer, Crosshair, FPS Counter, and DAS
Ports: 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, and 1x headphone jack
The LG 27" UltraGear (27GS40W) is a fantastic panel that won't break the bank. It has a resolution of 1080 to display crisp visuals. The 27-inch size with its 16:9 aspect ratio isn't huge, but you won't feel like it limits your view either.
Arguably the most imporant features of this UltraGear gaming monitor are the elements that work together to provide smooth motion clarity. First off, the monitor supports a refresh rate of up to 180Hz, which is double the minimum refresh rate that you want for gaming. In case you're unaware, refresh rate refers to how many times a second that the monitor sends a new image to the screen. The higher this number, the more accurately your panel can display the latest signals from your games. Meanwhile, the UltraGear's response time, while not extraordinary, is very respectable at 5ms. A response time refers to how quickly the pixels change colors on your screen, which also affects how quickly your panel displays the latest signals from your system.
Then of course, this monitor also supports AMD FreeSync, a VRR technology (variable refresh rate). This literally synchronizes your AMD GPU's frame rate to your display's refresh rate in order to get rid of any stuttering or screen tearing issues. Just remember that this feature won't be helpful to you if you have an NVIDIA GPU in your laptop or computer — you'd need a gaming monitor that supports G-Sync for that.
Connection-wise, this monitor offers an HDMI port and a DisplayPort connection. It would be nice if there were more display ports, but just having the two of these helps keep costs down. As with most gaming monitors, this one does not have built-in speakers, but you can connect some to the headphone jack. Something I really appreciate is that the stand is built in such a way that you can tilt the monitor up or down to help provide the best viewing angle for your needs.
LG 27" UltraGear Gaming Monitor (27GS40W)| was $159.99 now $129.00 at Walmart
With its 1080p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support, this gaming monitor makes for an excellent budget option. Connect it to your computer or laptop via the HDMI port or the DisplayPort connection to enjoy your video games.
👀See at: Walmart
What are the recommended specs for gaming monitors?
Typically, you want a monitor that has at least 1080p resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz (higher if possible), and a response time of 5ms or faster (faster if possible). These days, 120Hz (or higher) has become the new refresh rate standard for a good gaming monitor, while 1ms or faster is the ideal response time.
Most importantly, you want to find a monitor that matches the abilities of your computer and its GPU. As an example. It's no use getting a 4K monitor if your laptop or computer can't support more than 1080p.
What kind of monitor is best for gaming?
There are plenty of different gaming monitor panels to choose from and each has its pros and cons. OLEDs are arguably the best option because they get extremely vibrant and offer fast refresh rates, but they are expensive and don't get as bright as other display types. LCD IPS panels tend to be a good budget option because they are less expensive and can offer good colors and response times, but sometimes they suffer from IPS glow.
Others argue that VA panels and Mini LED panel are best for gaming. VA panels tend to be very vibrant, but don't have the best response times. Meanwhile Mini LED are brighter than OLEDs and they won't suffer from burn-in but their colors aren't quite as nice.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for these deals?
You'll need an Amazon Prime membership for any Amazon deals marked with the red "Prime Big Deal" tag (Amazon's offered free trial counts) on their store page, but not for any other discounts visible on the seller's website. None of the deals from other retailers listed here require other kinds of memberships, either, though you can get benefits like free shipping with Walmart Plus, Target Circle, My Best Buy, and the like.
When does October Prime Day end?
Amazon's October Prime Day will last until 11:59 p.m. PT on October 9, at which point the event will officially conclude.
How long will these deals last?
While it's likely that many of the Amazon-specific "Prime Big Deals" will go offline when October Prime Day itself does, several of them might remain available for a period of time after the event's conclusion. The same is true for discounts on other storefronts, so keep that in mind (though I don't recommend banking on stragglers sticking around).
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).