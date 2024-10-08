This 27-inch FHD 180Hz gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync was already a bargain, but this anti-Prime Day deal makes it a steal

If you're into PC gaming, then you know that a good gaming monitor can be very expensive. Thankfully, there are some really excellent options at lower prices and when we are lucky, we can even find those on sale sometimes. That's the case with the LG 27" UltraGear Gaming Monitor. It usually sells for $159.99, but right now thanks to an anti-Prime Day sale, it is only $129.99 at Walmart.

A great gaming monitor at a low price

There are plenty of gaming monitors on the market right now, as evidenced by our list of the best gaming monitors. However, many of these beautiful displays tend to be extremely costly. That's why big deal days like Amazon Prime Day are a great time to snag a discounted monitor.

LG 27" UltraGear (27GS40W) specs Resolution: 1920x1080

Screen size: 27-inches, 16:9

Refresh rate: 180Hz

Response time: 5ms

Extra features: AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabilizer, Crosshair, FPS Counter, and DAS

Ports: 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, and 1x headphone jack

The LG 27" UltraGear (27GS40W) is a fantastic panel that won't break the bank. It has a resolution of 1080 to display crisp visuals. The 27-inch size with its 16:9 aspect ratio isn't huge, but you won't feel like it limits your view either.

Arguably the most imporant features of this UltraGear gaming monitor are the elements that work together to provide smooth motion clarity. First off, the monitor supports a refresh rate of up to 180Hz, which is double the minimum refresh rate that you want for gaming. In case you're unaware, refresh rate refers to how many times a second that the monitor sends a new image to the screen. The higher this number, the more accurately your panel can display the latest signals from your games. Meanwhile, the UltraGear's response time, while not extraordinary, is very respectable at 5ms. A response time refers to how quickly the pixels change colors on your screen, which also affects how quickly your panel displays the latest signals from your system.

Then of course, this monitor also supports AMD FreeSync, a VRR technology (variable refresh rate). This literally synchronizes your AMD GPU's frame rate to your display's refresh rate in order to get rid of any stuttering or screen tearing issues. Just remember that this feature won't be helpful to you if you have an NVIDIA GPU in your laptop or computer — you'd need a gaming monitor that supports G-Sync for that.

Connection-wise, this monitor offers an HDMI port and a DisplayPort connection. It would be nice if there were more display ports, but just having the two of these helps keep costs down. As with most gaming monitors, this one does not have built-in speakers, but you can connect some to the headphone jack. Something I really appreciate is that the stand is built in such a way that you can tilt the monitor up or down to help provide the best viewing angle for your needs.

What are the recommended specs for gaming monitors? Typically, you want a monitor that has at least 1080p resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz (higher if possible), and a response time of 5ms or faster (faster if possible). These days, 120Hz (or higher) has become the new refresh rate standard for a good gaming monitor, while 1ms or faster is the ideal response time. Most importantly, you want to find a monitor that matches the abilities of your computer and its GPU. As an example. It's no use getting a 4K monitor if your laptop or computer can't support more than 1080p.

What kind of monitor is best for gaming? There are plenty of different gaming monitor panels to choose from and each has its pros and cons. OLEDs are arguably the best option because they get extremely vibrant and offer fast refresh rates, but they are expensive and don't get as bright as other display types. LCD IPS panels tend to be a good budget option because they are less expensive and can offer good colors and response times, but sometimes they suffer from IPS glow. Others argue that VA panels and Mini LED panel are best for gaming. VA panels tend to be very vibrant, but don't have the best response times. Meanwhile Mini LED are brighter than OLEDs and they won't suffer from burn-in but their colors aren't quite as nice.

