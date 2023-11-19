I reviewed this FANTASTIC 34-inch curved gaming monitor — it's at a steal of a price right now with 165Hz, 1ms, and HDR

There's no denying that the best PC gaming accessories and best gaming monitors can really put a dent in your wallet. But thankfully, Black Friday deals are here to make these kinds of purchases more affordable. Right now, the amazing HP OMEN 34c Curved Gaming Monitor is $150 off bringing it down to just $329.99, which is a fantastic price.

I personally did our HP OMEN 34c review earlier this year and came away impressed by its 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR-enhanced visuals, and FreeSync support. Games look beautiful on it and play very smoothly too.

HP OMEN 34c Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: was $479.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy ($150 off) This curved gaming monitor offers 1440p HDR to clearly and vibrantly display game imagery. The high 165Hz refresh rate combined with speedy 1ms response time allow it to quickly show the latest visual signals from your desktop or laptop so you can respond accordingly. It's a fantastic gaming monitor helped along by its FreeSync support, which smooths gameplay out further when used with AMD GPUs.

Perfect for: PC gamers who want a curved gaming monitor that can keep up with their fast-paced titles. 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR, and FreeSync all work together to provide a very excellent viewing experience. Avoid it if: You are looking for a more budget option.



What makes a good gaming monitor?

I ran several tests on the HP OMEN 34c including Cyberpunk 2077's benchmark. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Considering how many gaming monitors are on the market today, it's somewhat surprising to learn that so many of them don't offer that great of a gaming experience in person. You want to not only look at refresh rate, response time, and size but also need to consider the display's color accuracy, contrast, resolution, and any additional conveniences it provides.

In my experience reviewing gaming monitors, HP's OMEN line of gaming products consistently rises above many of its competitors by providing reliable and powerful devices to match your gaming needs. There are always differences in color accuracy, contrast, and resolution depending on the type of screen getting looked at, but HP's products tend to be very good, as is the case with the HP OMEN 34c.

When I reviewed the HP OMEN 34c earlier this year, I was specifically impressed by its large 34-inch VA LCD display. The colors and crisp 1440p detail on that long curved panel wrapped around my field of vision and helped pull me into my favorite titles in a lovely way. Thanks to the aforementioned 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, visuals came through quickly from my computer so I didn't have to worry about lag and tearing issues. Plus, when used with a computer or laptop with a compatible AMD GPU, you can also take advantage of FreeSync to eliminate tearing further for an even smoother gaming experience.

Something else that I love is that this monitor is ridiculously easy to assemble as there are no tools required. All I had to do was turn the built-in screw on the bottom of the base to get it to connect to the stand. Then I just had to pop the stand into the back of the monitor and it was ready for cables. It only took a few minutes and the casing was extremely sturdy once it was all put together.