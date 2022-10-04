Best gaming chairs for kids 2022

Playing video games is a fun way to teach your child how to problem solve and boost their fine-motor skills. Contrary to popular belief, gaming is not just mindless playing, it can actually be educational too. What better way to motivate your child to learn than to buy them an excellent gaming chair?

Allow your child to feel like they're genuinely part of the whole gaming experience with the perfect chair. Plus, seats like the OFM Essentials Collection Racing Style Gaming Chair can be used for other activities such as reading and lounging as well. In fact, it might even encourage more tabletop learning because who wouldn't want to sit in an awesome chair all day? Take a peek at our list for a roundup of my favorites when it comes to the best gaming chairs for kids.

OFM Essentials Collection Racing Style Gaming Chair Control the tilt and recline Reasons to buy + Easy to clean + Comes in different colors + Made from upholstered leather + Ergonomically designed Reasons to avoid - Seams can fray with time

The OFM Essentials Collection Racing Style Gaming Chair is our best overall pick because it incorporates all of the features of an expensive gaming chair in a slightly smaller, more affordable version. It's an excellent choice for junior gamers. This ergonomically designed chair measures 30.5 x 28.25 x 44.5 inches and can withstand up to 275 pounds, making it a good size for younger and older kids. It features padding that contours to your body, a comfortable headrest, and padded arms. Made from upholstered leather, this chair is exceptionally comfortable and cool against the skin.

This gaming chair is a terrific choice for most kids as its sturdy build can withstand occasional bumps and tumbles. You don't actually need to treat this chair like the luxury item that it is. Its forgiving nature can keep up with your kids. With that said, some OFM gaming chair owners do mention that over time some of the material along the seams of this chair can start to fray.

Available in a variety of bright and bold colors, your kid can personalize their chair to their own unique style. They will love the fact that not everyone will have the same one. Another great feature is that with the simple pull of a knob, your child can adjust their chair and armrests. They're in control of the degree of tilt and recline. If your kid accidentally reclines a little too far and spills their snack on this gaming chair, you'll be happy to know that the upholstered leather fabric can be wiped clean pretty easily.

Amazon Basics Swivel compact Adjustable Foam Floor Chair Swiveling floor gaming chair Reasons to buy + Small and compact + Comes in a variety of colors + Easy to clean + Has an on-the-floor design Reasons to avoid - Can tip over easily

This gaming chair is a remarkable and affordable seat for tight spaces. It has an on-the-floor design that is the perfect size for kids and pre-teens. The chair measures 26 x 16 x 20 inches, making it great for small gaming areas. The seat rests on a base that can swivel and recline, making it comfortable for kids.

If your child is someone who likes to rock in their chair, then this may not be an excellent choice for them. Some owners mention that it can tip with too much movement. With that said, if your kid does tip over and spills something on the chair, its linen upholstery is incredibly easy to clean.

This gaming chair for kids comes with a multi-colored design that your child will love. It's packed with high-density foam, making it comfortable for long-term use. Another plus is that this chair is compact and easy to move around. It's great for reading and lounging, as well as gaming.

X Rocker Pro Series H3 Gaming Chair Gaming chair with built-in speakers and vibrating mechanism Reasons to buy + Built-in vibrating mechanism + Built-in speakers and subwoofer + Ergonomically designed Reasons to avoid - Not enough cushion for long periods of sitting

This Rocker gaming chair is perfect for junior gamers ready to take their gaming experience to the next level. This chair measures at 29.1 x 22 x 20.9 inches and weighs only 17.34 pounds. Your child can fully immerse themselves in their gaming experience with the built-in vibrating mechanism. Another plus is that this chair can connect to other chairs, making playing online a lot more engaging.

With four built-in speakers, ported power subwoofers, audio force modulation technology, and a control panel strategically wedged into the side of this gaming chair, your child will have full control of the volume and bass. Through this panel, they have easy access to a headphone jack and input and output jacks to make connecting the chair to their Xbox, PlayStation, DVD player, and home theatre a breeze.

This particular chair is designed ergonomically and offers support in all of the right places for when you're gaming, watching movies, or simply lounging. Some customers have stated that they would prefer if the chair had more cushioning for when they are sitting for long periods.

Respawn Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair Gaming chair designed for Fortnight Reasons to buy + Fortnight keepsake + Can handle up to 275 pounds + Comfortable and stylish Reasons to avoid - Sometimes arrives slightly damaged

The Respawn Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair is an extremely versatile piece of furniture when it comes to multiuse. This gaming chair keeps you comfortable for long hours while studying at your desktop and while losing yourself in the world of Fortnight. The special design of this chair will keep your child motivated to reach new levels in their game.

This racing-style chair measures in at 25.6 x 43.9 x 247.64 inches and can handle up to 275 pounds. With 360 degrees of swivel, reclining abilities, and easy height adjustability, this gaming chair is made to make natural movement possible. The high back, headrest, and segmented padding make this chair extremely comfortable as it supports your back in all of the right places.

Made from soft and durable high-quality vinyl, this chair is built to last. It features comfortable upholstered seats that mimic the appearance of leather. The framing on this chair is comprised of steel, so you can ensure that this chair is sturdy and safe. Some users mention that the chair can arrive slightly damaged due to shipping and handling.

AmazonBasics Kids Gaming Recliner with Headrest and Back Pillow Small multiuse gaming recliner Reasons to buy + Great size for child's room + Recliner made from fire-retardant foam + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Smaller than expected

The AmazonBasics Kids Gaming Recliner with Headrest and Back Pillow is the perfect gaming chair for young children who are just beginning their gaming obsession. It offers a fun gaming experience through its colorful design and gaming appeal. With a weight capacity of 90 pounds and measuring in at 24.4 x 26.4 x 31.9 inches, this chair fits perfectly in your child's room.

This chair is precisely engineered with young gamers in mind, and it has a comfortable lounger design with a headrest and pillow to match. The interior is made from CA117 fire-retardant foam, and the frame is comprised of solid hardwood, which is wrapped in easy-to-clean upholstered leather. If your child spills their gaming snack on this chair, simply wipe up the mess with a damp cloth.

When your kids aren't gaming, they can enjoy listening to music, reading, or watching movies with their feet up on this comfortable recliner. Some owners of this gaming chair mention that the chair is quite small. It is intended for children aged 5 to 6.

Picking the best gaming chair for your child will not only score brownie points with your kid but will also allow you to ensure that your children are getting a chair that is designed to fuel their success and passion. Having the ability to lose yourself in a great story, whether it is a movie or a game, is a fantastic feeling.

A chair that looks and feels incredible may also help motivate your kid to want to sit at their desk to do their homework. That's why we recommend the OFM Essentials Collection Racing Style Gaming Chair as it can be used as a gaming chair as well as a desk chair, it comes in a variety of bold colors, and is ergonomically designed.