LAST CHANCE to buy the best OLED TV for Xbox with $250 off for Cyber Monday!

Cyber Monday and TV deals go together like turkey and gravy (or apple pie and cheddar cheese if that's your thing.) Right now, you can pick up the best gaming TV for Xbox for $1,049.99 at Best Buy, at $250 off. The 48-inch LG C3 packs all the bells and whistles you need to get the most out of your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or even a gaming PC if you have the space!

LG C3 48-inch 4K OLED TV | was $1,299.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy This 4K TV has impressive specs that help you get the best gaming experience. Thanks to its OLED screen, it has rich colors and perfect blacks, supports 120Hz refresh rates alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10, and features four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you prefer to play PC games from TV, the LG C3 also supports G-Sync and FreeSync.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want the best experience from their Xbox Series X. This TV has all the specs you need for the perfect experience. ❌Avoid it if: You're on a tight budget, there are cheaper 48-inch TVs with cut features. 💰Price check: $1,046.99 at Woot (get $100 Visa gift card)

More great Cyber Monday deals

What TV specs are best for Xbox Series X?

The LG C3 tops our list of the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It earned that spot with its vibrant OLED display that delivers rich colors and perfect blacks. That 4K screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms response time, helping your favorite games appear smooth. HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG support round out the impressive spec sheet for the LG C3.

All four of the LG C3's HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which is important for getting the most out of your game consoles and other devices.

The 48-inch model of the LG C3 is on sale through Best Buy for Cyber Monday. While you don't need to have a Best Buy Plus membership to take advantage of the deal, it's worth picking one up if you shop at the retailer regularly. Best Buy Plus members get free two-day shipping, exclusive member prices, and an extended 60-day return window. Depending on the membership you choose, you can also get other perks.

Best Buy has discounts on all sizes of the LG C3, but it may be worth grabbing the same TV through Woot instead depending on the size you get. Woot will give you up to a $400 Visa gift card when you purchase the LG C3 through the retailer, though to get the highest amount you need to buy the massive 83-inch model.

