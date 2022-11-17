21 tech gift ideas that are actually good

Finding the perfect gift for a tech or PC enthusiast can be a tough task, given that part of the fun in new tech is researching and purchasing it yourself. Our tech gift guide is here to help with ideas for that seemingly impossible person to shop for, whether you're looking for the best Black Friday gifts or things for holidays, Christmas, birthdays, or beyond. This piece concentrates on tech gifts that will complement their existing phones, Windows PCs, and other devices rather than attempt to replace them.

So for our picks of the best techy gifts and ideas for your loved ones, read on!

When you just don't want to risk it

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

We hope our tech gift list has inspired you with some ideas for that special person in your life, but if you're truly at a loss then you can't go wrong with a gift card. Far from being a lazy gift, in today's climate of cost-saving, a gift of a few extra months of free subscription for your tech lover or even just the gift of choice would be a welcome present. Here are a few suggestions:

If you're hungry for more gift ideas and have a gamer on your gift list, check out our gift guide for Xbox gamers.