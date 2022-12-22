Best desk pads 2022

A desk pad makes it super comfortable to type at your desk all day long. Not only that, but it also protects your surfaces from dents and scratches. With a desk pad, you can slide your laptop and mouse around freely. These mats come in many different shapes, sizes, and colors, so you can always find one that works for you.

There isn't a one size fits all solution, though, so we've rounded up all the best choices on offer right now.

(Image credit: Amazon)

YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad Doubles as a mousepad Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Made from durable PU leather + Waterproof + Oilproof + Whole mat is a mousepad Reasons to avoid - Can slip sometimes

The YSAGi office desk pad is a stylish mat that is great for any office workspace. Measuring 23.6 x 13.7 inches, this desk pad is excellent for medium-sized and large-sized desks. Its wide design makes it great for comfortably holding your laptop, mouse pad, and keyboard. Plus, the entire mat can be used as a mousepad, so you're not restricted to only one area!

This multifunctional desk pad has an innovative double-sided PU leather design. Each side is a different color, so you can flip it around and pick a side that matches your room and style. Not only does the soft exterior protect your tabletop from scratches, but it protects your arms from fatigue too! However, some customers mention that the edges can feel a little rough at first.

To clean this waterproof and oilproof desk mat, simply wipe it with a wet cloth and let it air dry.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ktrio Extended Gaming Mouse Pad Perfect for gamers Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large pad + Made from soft cloth + Great for mouse control + Edges are stitched Reasons to avoid - Arrives with an odor

This Ktrio desk pad is perfect for those intense gamers and their gaming desks. It is made out of an incredibly smooth lycra cloth that was carefully processed to ensure its longevity. Its edges are carefully stitched, so the material will not fray. Feel free to move around as much as your gaming needs require with this friction-resisting mat.

Whether you use a mechanical or optical mouse, this pad has you covered. It's manufactured to make moving your mouse around effortless. The high-quality anti-skid rubber bottom is also great for keeping control. You won't have to worry about accidentally messing up because your mouse slipped.

The entire desk pad measures 31.5 x 11.8 inches, making it great for medium to large desks. Some customers mention that upon arrival, this mouse pad does have an odor, but, luckily, this mat has a waterproof coating so it can be cleaned pretty easily.

(Image credit: Satechi)

Satechi Eco-Leather Deskmate A glare-free option Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Made from eco-leather + Stain-resistant + Durable + Safe for all surfaces Reasons to avoid - Can slip sometimes

This Satechi desk pad has a modern and stylish design that looks awesome in any home office. Not only does it offer a comfortable surface to rest your hands on while typing, reading, or writing, but it also acts as protection for your desk against scratches and spills.

This minimalistic pad is made from high-quality eco-leather materials. Not only is it stain-resistant, but it's glare resistant too! This means if you're someone who spends a lot of time at your desk, this mat actually helps to reduce eye strain.

Although this desk pad is sturdy, it can occasionally slip and move around if your desk has a polished or glass finish. However, it is safe to use on most surfaces, including desks that are varnished or made from wood.

This desk pad comes with a wide surface area measuring 23 x 12.2 inches, making it the perfect size for your keyboard, laptop, and more. The entire mat also works as a soft mousepad to help maneuver your mouse with ease. It comes in a sleek black or a modern brown color.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kingfom Desk Pad and Mat A one-piece mat Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lasts a lifetime + Has a one-piece design + Easy to clean + Soft flannel back covering Reasons to avoid - May slip against polished surfaces - Not great for gamers

This Kingfom desk pad, measuring 23.6 x 17.7 x 0.2 inches, is an excellent addition to any home office. This product is made from high-quality PU leather and medium-density fiberboard, which creates a comfortable and extremely durable mat. It can also be used as a large mousepad.

The underside of this pad contains a soft flannel anti-skid foam, which is infused with the surface at the time of manufacturing. This means that all of these features are combined into a one-piece mat, rather than having separate sections attached. This increases the desk pad's lifetime because you won't have to deal with sections of the mat separating from each other over time. Plus, The easy-to-clean leather surface is ideal for protecting against spills, dents, and scratches.

Bottom line

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

There are many different desk pads in the market, but finding one that suits your needs is critical. A hardcore gamer may opt for a desk pad that is more mouse-friendly than someone who is looking for a desk pad merely for support while working. It is essential to determine which is the best desk pad for you.

The YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad is an excellent option for anyone who is looking for a little bit of everything when it comes to their desk pad. This mat is excellent for gamers and offices since it is made out of visually pleasing soft PU leather. It is stain-resistant and it has a surface area wide enough to comfortably hold your items.