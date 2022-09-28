Best Replacement Bands for Fitbit Charge 2 in 2022

By Sean Endicott
published

You can swap out your Fitbit band for something better or just replace your old one.

The Fitbit Charge 2 is an impressive fitness tracker, but the band it ships with might not fit your style. Additionally, you might need a replacement band after years of use. Luckily, there are several creative alternatives out there that can make a statement. You can pick from Silicone bands, business-appropriate bands, and add some bling with more ornate and jewelry bands.

Best Fitbit Charge replacement bands

Silicone band for Fitbit Charge 2

Affordable

This POY Silicone band for Fitbit Charge 2 is made with durable Silicone material and has a surgical-grade stainless steel buckle.

Genuine Leather wristband for Fitbit Charge 2

Comfortable

Designed with genuine leather, this wristband pairs perfectly with your Charge 2. The buckle is made with stainless steel for a secure clasp.

Find-MyWay stainless steel strap

Corporate and classy

This band is made with a flexible stainless steel mesh material, and because of the lack of a clasp, it is straightforward to adjust. It's a sleeker design that fits right in at professional settings.

Jobese soft Silicone sport wristband for Fitbit Charge 2

Water resistant

This Silicone sport band for the Fitbit Charge 2 has air holes to improve circulation and is made from a soft material for comfort.

Maledan Woven Fabric Strap

Reliable

The Maledan Woven Fabric Strap is a comfortable and reliable day-to-day watch band that's perfect for working out and spending time at the office.

Kaleidoc Rhinestone Band

Bling-bling

The Kaleidoc Rhinestone Band is like a bracelet combined with a Fitbit Charge 2 band. It comes in silver, black, and gold color options.

The Fitbit Charge 2 comes with a great band on its own, but it might not fit your style or may need replacing after heavy use. Whether you want to leave the house for a night out or want something with a more stylish design, there's a band that can meet your needs.

We love the simplicity, color options, and the low price tag of the Silicone band for Fitbit Charge 2 (opens in new tab). It's affordable and incredibly practical in the gym, office, or at home.

If you're on the hunt for a more business-savvy band, the Find-MyWay stainless steel strap (opens in new tab) is your best option. This band features a professional design that fits in at work better than a silicone strap. It's also great for people who might need an easier magnetic clasp when adjusting their Fitbit Charge 2.

Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage.