Best Replacement Bands for Fitbit Charge 2 in 2022
You can swap out your Fitbit band for something better or just replace your old one.
The Fitbit Charge 2 is an impressive fitness tracker, but the band it ships with might not fit your style. Additionally, you might need a replacement band after years of use. Luckily, there are several creative alternatives out there that can make a statement. You can pick from Silicone bands, business-appropriate bands, and add some bling with more ornate and jewelry bands.
Best Fitbit Charge replacement bands
Affordable
This POY Silicone band for Fitbit Charge 2 is made with durable Silicone material and has a surgical-grade stainless steel buckle.
Comfortable
Designed with genuine leather, this wristband pairs perfectly with your Charge 2. The buckle is made with stainless steel for a secure clasp.
Corporate and classy
This band is made with a flexible stainless steel mesh material, and because of the lack of a clasp, it is straightforward to adjust. It's a sleeker design that fits right in at professional settings.
Water resistant
This Silicone sport band for the Fitbit Charge 2 has air holes to improve circulation and is made from a soft material for comfort.
Reliable
The Maledan Woven Fabric Strap is a comfortable and reliable day-to-day watch band that's perfect for working out and spending time at the office.
The Fitbit Charge 2 comes with a great band on its own, but it might not fit your style or may need replacing after heavy use. Whether you want to leave the house for a night out or want something with a more stylish design, there's a band that can meet your needs.
We love the simplicity, color options, and the low price tag of the Silicone band for Fitbit Charge 2 (opens in new tab). It's affordable and incredibly practical in the gym, office, or at home.
If you're on the hunt for a more business-savvy band, the Find-MyWay stainless steel strap (opens in new tab) is your best option. This band features a professional design that fits in at work better than a silicone strap. It's also great for people who might need an easier magnetic clasp when adjusting their Fitbit Charge 2.
