Best racing games for Logitech G920 and G923 2024

If you want to put together a top-notch setup for sim racing on Xbox or PC, Logitech's G920 and G923 wheels and pedals are some of the best peripherals to buy. Designed with premium leather and steel as well as excellent features like dual-motor force feedback, 900 degree lock-to-lock rotation, clamps to keep everything in place, and more, these accessories will shift your gameplay into high gear and are must-haves for anyone looking to get serious with their sim racing.

Racing wheels are nothing without racing games to actually use them in, though, which is why we've put together a list of some of the best Xbox games and best PC games that are compatible with the Logitech G920 and G923. Whether you'd prefer something casual and arcade-like, a more competitive and authentic sim, or something between, there's something in this roundup that you'll love.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is arguably the best-looking racing game available. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If playing the ultimate open world arcade racer sounds like something you'd enjoy, look no further than Forza Horizon 5. Developed by Playground Games and published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, it's remained one of the most popular racing games in the world since its release in late 2021.

Set in a colossal, authentic recreation of Mexico's vibrant biomes and landscapes, Forza Horizon 5 sports some of the best graphics I've ever seen in a game, along with hundreds of beloved cars for players to unlock, customize, and race. There's a campaign with tons of creative challenges to attempt, too, as well as minigames and races to play with friends. The open world is also very dynamic, with its season and weather types changing every week and frequent updates adding new challenges and events over time.

You'll probably want to look elsewhere if you're after a true hardcore simulator, as Forza Horizon has always been a series aimed at the casual arcade crowd. With that said, driving in Forza Horizon 5 is still a blast, and its physics engine is undeniably impressive despite not being realistic. Ultimately, it's an amazing game, and one of the best racing titles on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It's also available through Xbox Game Pass, if you're subscribed to that service.

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 focuses on off-road racing specifically, making it rather unique compared to other titles. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Players that want something arcadey but prefer traditional races instead of open world free roam will love DIRT 5, a casual title released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and PS4 by developer Codemasters and publisher Electronic Arts in 2020. Though it's a departure from the realistic rally-focused simulation that DiRT fans are used to, it stands out as a great alternative to Forza Horizon — especially since it, too, is on Game Pass.

As the title implies, DIRT 5 is all about off-road racing, with the game featuring over 70 routes to drive across 10 varied locations around the world, as well as over 60 off-road cars to collect. You'll be blazing a trail through dirt, mud, sand, gravel, snow, and more, with the rough and uneven terrain giving you plenty of opportunities to land highlight reel-worthy jumps.

In addition to regular races, DIRT 5's multiplayer also has some creative party-style multiplayer modes to enjoy as well. Vampire challenges you to avoid contact with "infected" cars until the sun rises, while King, strangely enough, plays a lot like Halo's Oddball — you score points when you possess one of an arena's two crowns, but lose them when someone else rams into you. There's also Transporter, where you're tasked with picking up items and then delivering them to drop-off locations while 11 other players try to get to the packages first or steal them from you while you're en route.

F1 23

Compared to Forza Horizon and DIRT 5, F1 23 is more of a "simcade" racer with more realism. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

If you're looking for a "simcade" to play that bridges the gap between arcade and simulation gameplay or you're just a big fan of Formula One's open-wheel, single-seater racing, F1 23 is the game for you. It's the official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and one of the top racing titles you can play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4 today.

Compared to Forza Horizon and DIRT 5, F1 23's feedback and physics engine are considerably more realistic, and tuning your vehicle's design takes on a greater importance as well. However, it's still quite approachable and isn't overly difficult, making the game something of a medium-level experience in terms of challenge.

The highlight of F1 23 is its Braking Point 2 single player campaign, which follows up on F1 22's first iteration of the mode. In it, you'll take control of one of the drivers in a new F1 team named Konnorsport and compete in the 2023 season, experiencing thrills, drama, rivalries, and more throughout each race and cutscene. There are also daily and weekly challenges and events to partake in through the F1 World hub, as well as multiplayer matches. Penalties in these races tend to be pretty wonky and inconsistent, but even so, they're good fun.

Something important to note is that the game has VR support on PC, so you can play it with one of the best VR headsets if you want to experience racing in virtual reality.

DiRT Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 is generally considered to be the peak of rally race simulators. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Despite being a few years older than Codemasters' 2023 rally racing game EA Sports WRC, its 2019 title DiRT Rally 2.0 is generally considered to be the better game overall. Though it only has 169 different stages compared to EA Sports WRC's 216, it has eight more locations overall (26, compared to WRC's 18), as well as considerably better visuals and audio (Codemasters' switch from the EGO Engine to Unreal Engine 5 for WRC seems to have resulted in some problems). It also has VR support, while WRC does not. In terms of physics and difficulty, both are pretty equal, and both also have just over 80 total cars available.

DiRT Rally 2.0 focuses specifically on rally and rallycross racing, challenging you to race against the clock on a huge variety of both paved and off-road tracks during dynamic weather conditions. Compared to arcade titles or "simcades" like F1 23, this is a full-on simulator with true-to-life physics and significant changes to the grip and feel of the track caused by everything from previous laps to weather conditions.

All in all, this will be the game for you if you're more interested in rally and rallycross than other types of racing. It's also the most authentic one on the market that prominently features off-road driving.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Competizione is, hands down, the most hardcore racing simulator on Xbox. (Image credit: KUNOS Simulazioni)

For those that want the best Xbox racing game for hardcore simulation, nothing tops KUNOS Simulazioni and 505 Games' Assetto Corsa Competizione. Though it isn't as large as other games since it specifically focuses on GT racing on closed circuit tracks, it has the most authentic driving physics and feel of any game you can get for Microsoft's consoles, as well as the most intricate vehicle tuning and the toughest AI.

While there's definitely a ton of fun to be had racing the game's GT3 and GT4 cars against skilled bots offline, multiplayer is where ACC really starts to put pedal to the metal. Quick Join will throw you into a race with other players quickly, but you can also edit your multiplayer preferences and browse the server list to fine-tune your experience and find competitions with the exact conditions you want to hit the track in. There's also a very popular competitive mode with stricter rules and hour-long races, and you can even join private servers to participate in community-run leagues.

The game was a bit of a mess when it launched, but has since become incredibly polished thanks to plenty of post-release updates, allowing its stunning presentation and commitment to accurate simulation to shine. You can play it on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4 — and on PC, it has VR support.

iRacing

iRacing stands tall as the most competitive and authentic racing simulator in gaming. (Image credit: iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations)

It's hard to believe that iRacing, the multiplayer-focused, PC-exclusive hardcore racing sim from partners Dave Kaemmer and John Henry, originally released in 2008. In the 15+ years since its launch, it's grown to become what most consider the most authentic and realistic simulator, with its developers continuously overhauling it with tons of improvements and updates.

It may not be the best racing game available in terms of presentation, but it still looks great — and more importantly, it's about as close to real-world racing as you can get with a sim in 2023. You won't find better physics or feedback, and since the Safety Rating system demotes your license if you race dangerously and get into lots of incidents, players are strongly discouraged from trolling. There's also a plethora of different racing disciplines available, so no matter how you like to race, you'll have a great time in iRacing.

Unlike most racing titles, iRacing is subscription-based, and features a very longform-style of progression in which you slowly rank up your license and unlock new cars as you play and improve. Notably, many cars and tracks require additional money, which has made iRacing notorious for the steep price you have to pay to unlock everything in it. You don't have to get everything, though, and the base experience offers plenty to enjoy.

As previously mentioned, iRacing is only available on PC. You can either play it through Steam, or with the game's own client. The standard price of a subscription is $13/month, though there are other membership options to choose from as well.

Which racing game is right for you?

Forza Horizon 5 is my choice for the best arcade racing game. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

All six of these games are fantastic, and every one of them is even better when played with one of Logitech's excellent G920 or G923 wheels. However, depending on what you want out of your racing titles, you'll likely enjoy some of them more than others.

Looking for something casual and arcade-like? Forza Horizon 5 and DIRT 5 will be right up your alley. The former offers unparalleled open world exploration and an incredible number of different cars, while the latter promotes action-packed off-road racing that's easy to get into regardless of your experience. Keep in mind that both are playable through Xbox Game Pass, so if you're already a member, you can pull up to the starting line now without spending a penny.

F1 23, meanwhile, is an excellent "simcade" racer with mid-level difficulty that'll put you in the driver's seat of some stunning, lightning-fast Formula One vehicles. Last year's Forza Motorsport reboot is another game in this category that's worthy of your consideration, though I didn't include it in the list since it's been plagued with tons of bugs and issues since it launched in October.

If you're after a true simulator with hardcore, realistic driving, DiRT Rally 2.0, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and iRacing are all stellar options. DiRT Rally 2.0 is ideal for lovers of rally races, while ACC is perfect for fans of GT racing. iRacing, meanwhile, is the most accurate, true-to-life sim that money can buy, and even though getting access to everything it has to offer is very expensive, there's also nothing else like it.