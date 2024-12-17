Satya Nadella says, "We're redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan" to Microsoft shareholders

Whatever device has a screen has the possibility of being an Xbox, or so Microsoft has been claiming over the last month. Whether you've been a fan of Microsof's latest ad campaign, we've already seen the effects of this approach prior to the ad launch. With games such as Sea of Thieves, Indiana Jones, Grounded, and more coming to PlayStation, it's left gamers a little split.

Initially spotted by Stephen Totilo, Satya Nadella made some statements related to the approach by Xbox at the annual Microsoft shareholders meeting. During the session, Nadella was asked by Microsoft investor relations vice president Brett Iversen to comment on the $69 billion Activision deal. In response, Satya pointed to their latest advertising approach.



"Let's take that joy of gaming everywhere," he said, referencing the plethora of devices where players can play Xbox titles. "We are redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan; it's about being able to enjoy Xbox on all your devices."

Is this an Xbox? (Image credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central)

It doesn't look like Xbox is backing down from their delivery strategy anytime soon. They're looking to reach the maximum number of players in the shortest window possible, and with the ever-changing landscape of gaming, can you blame them? Maybe, but that's for every current Xbox fan to decide on their own.

Recently, this point has become more contentious. With Indiana Jones coming to PlayStation sometime early next year, fans are again questioning Xbox's strategy. Our own Jex Corden created a poll asking gamer's how they felt about exclusive games.

Do you care if Xbox has console exclusive games?December 13, 2024

Almost 55% of respondents indicated that they care about whether Xbox has exclusive games, and I count myself among that group. Although a poll posted on X may not be scientific or definitive evidence, it still reflects something meaningful about the current atmosphere surrounding Xbox's messaging and decisions.

Are you thinking about leaving Xbox?December 16, 2024

Hours before this latest Xbox message hit the Twitter-sphere (Sorry, I can't in good concience say X-sphere). Jez had posted another poll, asking if fans were leaving Xbox. Here, only 46% of gamers said they haven't left Xbox.

Excluding whatever PlayStation or PC gamers answered this, 26.5% of gamers have claimed they're either leaving soon or waiting to see. What that waiting to see could potentially mean multiple things to players, but I'm willing to bet a decent amount of change that some of them are waiting to see what Xbox's excluvity strategy will be.

I own two Series X consoles and one Series S. Needless to say, I like Xbox. (Image credit: Microsoft)

See, many are still holding out hope that it's not the whole slate headed to other platforms, ie PlayStation. Again, I count myself amongst that group. While I do the majority of my gaming on PC, my living room device has always been an Xbox. I have a PlayStation as well, but my preferred ecosystem has been way of achievements. If the games on Xbox are headed to PlayStation but the games on PlayStation aren't headed elsewhere, then that runs into some leading questions.

Then again, that's the angle Xbox is taking, isn't it? Everything is an Xbox, including my PC. Maybe they feel they don't need me to buy another Xbox down the road and instead PC is the only place they care to see me. Hey, at least it would save me from having to pay for Ultimate, I'd only have to buy PC Game Pass going forward.

What do you think about the latest message from Satya Nadella? Does this move the needle for you in any fashion? Let us know in the comments below or on social media. I'll be sure to read the responses and have friendly conversations!