Best laptop docking stations for dual monitors in 2022

The best laptop docking stations for dual monitors can usually also deliver a whole lot of other common ports, turning your laptop into the centerpiece of a versatile workstation with tons of screen real estate.

Whether you're working with a PC using USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, or Thunderbolt 4, there are plenty of available options to expand connectivity. In almost every case you won't just get access to dual (or more) monitors, but a wealth of additional connection possibilities.

The best docks aren't always terribly portable, either, but in a home or office setting, each of the options highlighted here will turn your laptop into a full desktop experience.

Best for Thunderbolt 4

The CalDigit TS4 offers support for up to dual 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate each. It comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports (one for the host), three USB-C and five USB-A at 10Gbps each, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm combo and in and out jacks, and UHS-II SD and microSD card readers. If you have a laptop with Thunderbolt 4, this is the dock to get.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

For gamers

Take a high-end Thunderbolt 4 dock with 10 total ports, add RGB underglow lighting, and you get the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma. It supports up to dual 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate each, though it does rely on its three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports for video out. It also comes with three USB-A (10Gbps), Ethernet, a UHS-II SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

CalDigit USB-C Pro Dock

Most versatile

The CalDigit USB-C Pro Dock is a smart pick if your laptop doesn't have Thunderbolt. Connected with USB-C, it still offers up to dual FHD display support. And if you do upgrade to Thunderbolt, it will handle dual 4K displays at 60Hz. It has two DisplayPort 1.2, three USB-A and one USB-C (10Gbps), a UHS-II SD card reader, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

CalDigit SOHO Dock

Best for travel

The CalDigit SOHO Dock is the best option for those who like to travel light. It's a USB-C (10Gbps) hub that doesn't require an external power source, though it does offer charging passthrough for your laptop. Its seven ports include HDMI and DisplayPort, allowing for dual 4K extended monitors at a 30Hz refresh rate.

Kensington SD5750T

Best for modern Surface

The SD5750T is a Surface-specific version of the excellent Kensington SD5700T. If you have a new Surface device with Thunderbolt 4 — like the Surface Pro 8 — this dock is guaranteed to work optimally. It supports dual 4K displays each at a 60Hz refresh rate via the three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also has one USB-A 2.0, three USB-A 3.2, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

CalDigit Element Hub

Best hub

The CalDigit Element Hub is a more affordable way to expand Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It supports up to dual 4K displays at 60Hz via the three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus it has four USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps) ports for accessories. This compact hub requires an external power supply, making it best suited for a more permanent position on a crowded desk.

The right laptop dock for a dual-monitor setup

Buying the best laptop docking station for dual monitors should ultimately come down to what type of laptop you're using and how many other ports you'd like on top of video support. If you have a laptop with Thunderbolt 4, we recommend the CalDigit TS4 most of all thanks to its generous port selection and host charging capabilities. It will run dual 4K displays each at 60Hz, or one 8K display at 60Hz, and it can deliver up to 98W of power to the connected laptop.

If you're working with a laptop without Thunderbolt, CalDigit's USB-C Pro Dock is another great option. You get dual FHD display support and a whole lot of other ports, and it's cheaper than the Thunderbolt alternatives. And if you have a new Surface device with Thunderbolt 4, the Kensington SD5750T is certified to work optimally.